Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls take control and push price back above $335

BCH/USD went up from $327 to $339 in the early hours of Friday. The price has encountered resistance at the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band. BCH/USD also happens to be hovering above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20), SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. Both the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) and Elliott Oscillator indicate sustained bullish sentiment . The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 74.65 within the overbought zone .

