Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls take control and push price back above $335

- The bulls stepped back into the market following two consecutive bearish days.
- The RSI indicator is trending around 74.65 within the overbought zone.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD went up from $327 to $339 in the early hours of Friday. The price has encountered resistance at the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band. BCH/USD also happens to be hovering above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20), SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. Both the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) and Elliott Oscillator indicate sustained bullish sentiment. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 74.65 within the overbought zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
