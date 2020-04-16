  • Bitcoin Cash trades nearly 8% higher on the session on a good day for cryptos.
  • There was a nice break of the chart pattern on the 4-hour chart.

BCH/USD 4-hour chart

Bitcoin cash has had a nice move higher on Thursday in line with the rest of the crypto market. On the 4-hour chart below, the price broke out of the defending triangle pattern and move higher off the back of some decent volume. 

Looking at some of the other indicators, the bulls will be happy that the price is holding above the two major moving averages (55 and 200). Also, the relative strength index indicator has moved higher but there is still room as it has not reached overbought conditions just yet.

Away from this, the natural resistance level is the high on the chart of 281.23 but in between that 250.00 could be a tricky zone. If the price does lose momentum and move lower the psychological 200.00 zone is the main support area.

Bitcoin Cash Chart Pattern

Additional levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 231.2071
Today Daily Change 16.0106
Today Daily Change % 7.44
Today daily open 215.1965
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 231.6911
Daily SMA50 245.5827
Daily SMA100 307.7975
Daily SMA200 268.783
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 225.3738
Previous Daily Low 214.1425
Previous Weekly High 280.3806
Previous Weekly Low 224.4072
Previous Monthly High 353.0056
Previous Monthly Low 135.8533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 218.4329
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 221.0835
Daily Pivot Point S1 211.1014
Daily Pivot Point S2 207.0063
Daily Pivot Point S3 199.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 222.3327
Daily Pivot Point R2 229.469
Daily Pivot Point R3 233.5641

 

 

