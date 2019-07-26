Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD explodes past $300; $320 remains unconquered

- Recovery staged on Friday has seen Bitcoin Cash make tremendous progress towards $320.
- Bitcoin cash is trading at $313 while struggling to secure higher support preferably above $310.
Bitcoin Cash price calculated effort directed against key resistance levels failed to infiltrate $340 hurdle on Sunday. The discouraged bulls fell at the hands of the bears who had an intense desire to see BCH/USD under $300. The forceful pressure by the sellers has dominated the entire trading week’s trading. Moreover, BCH downside did not stop at $300 but stretched towards $280 forming a low at $282.54 on Wednesday.
A forged recovery from the weekly low paced above the moving averages starting with the 21 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) 1-hour, the 50 Simple Moving Average 1-hour and the 100 SMA 1-hour. Nonetheless, the descending trendline resistance stayed unconquered. Instead, a reversal occurred on Thursday sending BCH/USD back under $300.
On the other hand, another recovery staged on Friday has seen Bitcoin Cash make tremendous progress in an engulfing candlestick. A break past the trendline resistance further elevated the price above $315 resistance but the momentum stalled short of $320.
For now, Bitcoin Cash is trading at $313 while struggling to secure higher support preferably above $310. The full stochastic oscillator shows that the bulls still have the power to first, establishing support and second, glance to higher levels past $320.
BCH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Bulls can overcome $10,000-level again if they gather enough momentum
BTC/USD has had a bullish session following four straight bearish sessions. The price of the asset went up from $9,765 to $9,905 this Thursday, after charting a high of $10,120. If BTC/USD wants to get back into the $10,000-level, then the bulls will need to rally together & fight back.
Cryptocurrency market update: Crypto bulls are in retreat towards the end of the week
The cryptocurrency market has slipped back into a red zone after a short-lived recovery. Bitcoin (BTC) returned to the area below $10,000, while all significant altcoins are nursing losses from 1.5% to 5%.
Ripple sells XRP tokens worth of $250 million in 2Q
Ripple Labs announced that it sold XRP tokens worth of $251.51 in the second quarter. In the first quarter, the sale brought the company $169 million.
Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD explodes past $300; $320 remains unconquered
Bitcoin Cash price calculated effort directed against key resistance levels failed to infiltrate $340 hurdle on Sunday. The discouraged bulls fell at the hands of the bears who had an intense desire to see BCH/USD under $300.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.