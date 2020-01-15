Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH/USD engages the reverse gears

- Bitcoin Cash's new bearish momentum targets possible support at $300.
- Technical indicators send mixed signals but the RSI’s retreat reflects the rejection from highs above $350.
Bitcoin Cash has retreated 5% following the incredible surge witnessed in the last two days. The cryptoasset started 2020 barely above $200 but has broken numerous barriers to test highs past $350.
At the time of writing, BCH is trading at $329. The bearish momentum seems as though it will test the tentative support at $300. However, bulls expect the 38.2% Fib retracement level taken between the last drop from $519 to a low of $170 to prevent dips under $300.
The reversal is reminiscent of the drop in the level of the Relative Strength Index. If retreat continues under 70 (the overbought region), Bitcoin Cash could eventually return into the $200 range.
On the other hand, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) bullish cross says that the bulls still have influence. In this case, support above $300 is the best gift the bulls can give themselves in the near-term. If push comes to shove and losses progress further, additional support is likely to come from the levels at $250 (236% Fibo), $200 and $170.
BCH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
