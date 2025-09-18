- Bitcoin Cash price is extending its gains on Thursday, reaching a new year-to-date high of $648.20.
- The price surge follows the US Fed's decision to lower interest rates by 25 bps, with the possibility of two additional rate cuts this year.
- On-chain data show that BCH's trading volume reached 1.18 billion on Thursday, levels not seen since December 2024.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) surges to a fresh yearly high of $648.20 at the time of writing on Thursday, extending its bullish momentum in the wake of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 25 basis point (bps) rate cut. Moreover, the possibility of additional cuts later this year further fueled risk-on sentiment across the cryptocurrency market. On-chain data also support the bullish outlook, with trading volumes hitting the highest levels since December 2024, indicating renewed investor interest in BCH.
Fed’s rate cut decision fuels risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin Cash gained nearly 3% on Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate cut, boosting risk appetite across cryptocurrency markets.
Apart from the 25 bps rate cut, which the market participants had expected, the FOMC's latest dot plot indicates that interest rates will average 3.6% by the end of 2025, below the June projection of 3.9%.
If this forecast comes true, the Federal Reserve (Fed) could implement two additional 25 basis point (bps) rate cuts or a single 50 bps cut in 2025, after trimming the interest rate by 25 bps on Wednesday. Moreover, in 2026, rates are projected to drop to 3.4% from the previous 3.6% and to 3.1% in 2027, below the 3.4% projected in the June dot plot. The longer-term forecast remains at 3%.
This dovish stance by the Fed triggered a risk-on sentiment, with BCH reaching a new yearly high of $648.20 when writing on Thursday.
BCH’s trading volume hit a new yearly high
Santiment data indicate that the BCH ecosystem’s trading volume reached a new yearly high of $1.18 billion on Thursday, and levels not seen since December 2024. This volume rise indicates a surge in traders’ interest and liquidity in the BCH chain, boosting its bullish outlook.
BCH trading volume chart. Source: Santiment
Futures’ Open Interest (OI) in Bitcoin Cash at exchanges rose from $486.36 million on September 11 to $595.78 million on Thursday, and has been consistently rising. Rising OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current BCH price rally.
Bitcoin Cash open interest chart. Source: Coinglass
Another bullish sign is Coinglass’s BCH long-to-short ratio, which stands at 1.28, the highest level in over a month. This ratio, above one, reflects bullish sentiment in the markets, as more traders are betting on the asset price to rise.
BCH long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: Bulls aiming for levels above $700
Bitcoin Cash price declined slightly at the start of the week on Monday, but recovered the next day and closed above $616.70 on Wednesday. At the time of writing on Thursday, it continues its upward momentum, reaching a new yearly high of $648.28.
If BCH continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally to retest its April 5, 2024, high of $719.50.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 65, above its neutral level of 50, and points upward, indicating that bullish momentum is gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator on the same chart displayed a bullish crossover in early September, which remains in effect, indicating sustained bullish momentum and an upward trend ahead.
BCH/USDT daily chart
However, if BCH faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $573.7.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SEC approves generic listing standards for crypto ETFs
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, Cboe, and the NYSE, allowing these exchanges to list such products without going through the normal ETF waiting process.
Sui Price Forecast: SUI bulls target double-digit gains with $4.44 in sight
Sui (SUI) price trades in green, above $3.80 on Thursday after rebounding from its key support level earlier in the week. The bullish view is further supported by rising Decentralized Exchange (DEX) activity and favorable funding rates.
MYX Finance sustains rally as meme coins MemeCore, Fartcoin rebound
MYX Finance (MYX), MemeCore (M), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) have emerged as top performers over the last 24 hours, as the broader cryptocurrency market shows signs of recovery following the 25 basis points rate cut announced by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
Bitcoin, crypto market remain neutral despite Federal Reserve cutting rates by 25bps
Bitcoin (BTC) and a majority of top tokens in the cryptocurrency market held steady on Wednesday, despite the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision to lower interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), according to market expectations.
Bitcoin: BTC extends recovery as market readies for Fed rate cut
Bitcoin steadies around $115,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 4%. This recovery is further fueled by strong institutional inflows and renewed corporate accumulation this week.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.