- Sui price hovers around $3.77 on Thursday after rebounding from a key support level earlier this week.
- On-chain data back a bullish outlook as DEX trading volume is rising with positive funding rates.
- The technical outlook suggests a rally continuation targeting $4.44 mark.
Sui (SUI) price trades in green, above $3.80 on Thursday after rebounding from its key support level earlier in the week. The bullish view is further supported by rising Decentralized Exchange (DEX) activity and favorable funding rates. The technical indicators project SUI for further upside, with bulls eyeing the $4.44 resistance level as the next major target.
Sui on-chain and derivatives show bullish sentiment
DeFiLlama data show that SUI’s decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume rose from $552.91 million on Saturday to $561.63 million on Thursday, marking the highest volume in September and indicating growing trader interest and liquidity, which bolsters the platform’s bullish outlook.
SUI DEX trading volume chart. Source: DefiLlama
Apart from rising trading volume, derivatives data also support a rally for Sui. Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of Sui will slide further is lower than those anticipating a price increase.
The metric is rising positively and stands at 0.0091% on Thursday, indicating that longs are outperforming shorts and supporting the bullish sentiment.
Sui funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass
Sui Price Forecast: Bulls aiming for 16% gains
Sui price broke above the falling wedge pattern on September 10 and rallied nearly 10% by Saturday. However, on Sunday, SUI failed to maintain the upward momentum and corrected 7.83% until the next day. On Tuesday, SUI retested and found support around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3.55 and rose 4.76% the next day. At the time of writing on Thursday, SUI continues to trade at a higher level around $3.82.
If SUI continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally by 16% from its current level to reach its July 28 high at $4.44.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 59, above its neutral level of 50, and points upward, indicating that bullish momentum is gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator on the same chart displayed a bullish crossover on September 7, which remains in effect, indicating sustained bullish momentum and an upward trend ahead.
SUI/USDT daily chart
However, if SUI faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward its 50-day EMA at $3.55.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP offers mixed signals ahead of the Fed interest-rate cut
XRP remains above $3.00, underpinned by growing optimism for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. XRP exchange outflows surge, backing short-term bullish potential, but rising exchange reserves signal potential selling pressure.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE pullback tests weak hands as Fed rate cut lingers
Dogecoin (DOGE) shows signs of weakness, trading above $0.2650 on Wednesday. The meme coin has retraced by more than 13% from the previous week's high, testing the resilience of holders and traders alike.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL eyes 27% rise as Forward Industries announces $4 billion equity offering
Solana (SOL) edges lower toward the $230 short-term support at the time of writing as investors look forward to the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision later on Wednesday.
Crypto Today: BTC, ETH steady and XRP slides as Fed interest-rate cut looms
Bitcoin uptrend retests $117,000, underpinned by steady ETF inflows and optimism ahead of a widely expected Federal Reserve interest-rate cut. Ethereum lags recovery despite holding support at $4,500, reflecting downturn in ETF inflows.
Bitcoin: BTC extends recovery as market readies for Fed rate cut
Bitcoin steadies around $115,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 4%. This recovery is further fueled by strong institutional inflows and renewed corporate accumulation this week.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.