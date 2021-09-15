Crypto market is coming nicely higher on the intraday basis as expected, but ideally for wave (c) of a corrective rally in wave »b«/«ii«, so be aware of a reversal down for wave »c« or »iii« soon, ideally around 0.618 - 0.786 Fibonacci retracement.
Bitcoin Cash, BCHUSD sharply declined in the 4-hour chart after completed 5th wave and strong resistance zone, so here as well we will probably see a minimum three-wave drop at least back to 520 area for wave "c" or maybe even back down to 385 level for wave "iii".
Bitcoin cash 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum London Hard Fork fails to deliver as mass departure of dApps continues
Ethereum Improvement Proposal-1559 (EIP-1559) was one of the much-awaited improvement proposals that went live in the London Hard Fork. Since the protocol was expected to make gas fees more predictable, proponents expected an overall positive impact on the Ethereum ecosystem and Ether prices.
Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out
Cardano price has been teetering above a crucial support barrier for over a month and shows signs of coiling up. This congestion could resolve into a massive bullish breakout, pushing ADA to new all-time highs.
SafeMoon price doomed to fall by more than 40%
SafeMoon price continues to trend sideways as it is sealed in a consolidation pattern, with little hope of moving higher. SAFEMOON could be headed for a 40% drop as buyers are nowhere to be found.
Dogecoin price looks to climb 30%, while crypto exchange gets sued over DOGE
Dogecoin price consolidates above the $0.230 support level, anticipating a massive rally. Coinseed exchange gets fined $3 million for converting customers’ funds to DOGE without their consent. A breakdown of the $0.193 demand barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.