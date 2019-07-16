Bitcoin Cash can solve Ethereum's scalability issues, at least temporary - Vitalik Buterin

Vitalik Buterin proposed using other blockchains to solve scalability issues.

Bitcoin Cash is one of the options that might serve the need.

Bitcoin Cash blockchain can be used as a temporary solution for Etherethum's scalability issues. This idea was introduced by Ethereum's creator Vitalik Buterin on Ethereum Research.

At this stage, the network can process only 15 transactions per second. With such a small capacity, Ethereum's blockchain cannot compete with its major rival Ripple that processes about 1,500 transactions per second.

No wonder that Ethereum community has been working on a solution that would allow improving the network's scalability. Ethereum 2.0, a major network upgrade, should help; however, the shift is expected to start no sooner than in early 2020.

To solve the issue, offered deploying other blockchains in the meantime to improve the scalability. Specifically, he mentioned Bitcoin Cash as a viable option.

"In the shorter term, however, we can start working on these techniques immediately by using existing blockchains, particularly those that have lower transaction fees per byte than ethereum, as the data layer. Bitcoin Cash arguably fits the bill perfectly," he wrote.

He specifically mentioned high data throughput, low fees and friendly community among the features that might be beneficial to Ethereum network.

Meanwhile, ETH/USD is changing hands at $230, having recovered from the recent low of $202.80 touched on Monday. The second largest coin with the current market capitalization of $23.7 billion has gained 5% in recent 24 hours, though it is still 15% down on a week-on-week basis.