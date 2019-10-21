Bitcoin ASIC mining behemoth Bitmain launches a 50 MW mining plant in Texas, United States

Bitmain decided on Texas due to its stable and efficient electricity supply.

The mining and software manufacturing giant plans to build the world’s largest Bitcoin mining facility.

Bitmain, the leading Application Specific Integrated Circuit [ASIC] manufacturer has started a 50-megawatt mining plant in Rockdale, Texas. The mining plant has been built within the Rockdale Municipal Development District [MDD] and DMG.

The new development falls in line with Bitmain’s plan to expand its global presence. The firm as attracted to Texas due to the stable and efficient energy resources.

“Bitmain completes construction of 50MW mining facility in #Rockdale #Texas. The project is set to create jobs in the area and plans to work with the local district to provide education and training on blockchain technology and data center operations,” Bitmain said via tweet.

Bitmain desires to build the largest Bitcoin mining facility in the world. The construction of the 50 MW facility is just the beginning as Bitmain plans to build to a whopping 300 MW mining facility. The provider of electricity for the plant is the Electric Reliability Council of Texas [ERCOT].