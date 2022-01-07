BTCUSD is moving nicely bearish within a five-wave cycle as expected and looks like there's room for more weakness, so after an intraday pullback in wave (iv) be aware of a continuation lower for wave (v) of »iii«. Ideal resistance is at the former wave iv around 44k level.

Bitcoin 1h Elliott Wave analysis

ETHUSD keeps moving lower and looks like we are still in wave 3, so after a pullback in wave 4 that can occur during the weekend, be aware of more weakness for wave 5, but only while it's below 3600 invalidation level. Ideal resistance is 3300-3500 area.

Ethereum 1h Elliott Wave analysis

Bitcoin Elliott Wave and sentiment video analysis

