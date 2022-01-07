BTCUSD is moving nicely bearish within a five-wave cycle as expected and looks like there's room for more weakness, so after an intraday pullback in wave (iv) be aware of a continuation lower for wave (v) of »iii«. Ideal resistance is at the former wave iv around 44k level.
Bitcoin 1h Elliott Wave analysis
ETHUSD keeps moving lower and looks like we are still in wave 3, so after a pullback in wave 4 that can occur during the weekend, be aware of more weakness for wave 5, but only while it's below 3600 invalidation level. Ideal resistance is 3300-3500 area.
Ethereum 1h Elliott Wave analysis
Bitcoin Elliott Wave and sentiment video analysis
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
