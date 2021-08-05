Bitcoin and ether (ETH, +3.58%) erased Wednesday’s gains as Ethereum’s highly-anticipated London hard fork, or backward-incompatible upgrade, neared.
Having faced rejection at $40,000 early Thursday, bitcoin (BTC, -1.52%), the top cryptocurrency by market value is currently trading near $38,000. The 4% drop has nearly reversed Wednesday’s rally from $37,500.
Ether is also down 4% near $2,600 at press time after having jumped 8% to $2,770 on Wednesday and hitting the highest level since June 7, according to CoinDesk 20 data.
The London hard fork, which includes four Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP), is scheduled for implementation around 12:30 UTC, according to etherscan.io. One of the proposals, EIP 1559, will introduce a mechanism to burn a portion of fees paid to miners, thereby curbing ether’s supply growth over time and bringing store-of-value appeal to the native token of Ethereum’s blockchain.
Some analysts have cautioned that the upgrade’s positive effect will be seen over time, and there may be little or no immediate price action.
Ether has gained nearly 60% in the two weeks leading up to the upgrade. As such, it looks prone to a “sell-the-fact” trade. “Buy the rumor, sell the fact” refers to a situation where some traders buy an asset in the run-up to a supposedly bullish event and sell after it occurs.
However, technical charts are painting a bullish picture. “A new oversold upturn in the weekly stochastics [indicator] suggests ether can clear a 38.2% Fibonacci resistance level near $2724 for a target of a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near $3356,” Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies, said in the weekly research note published on Monday.
As for bitcoin, Stockton expects consolidation for a while longer before extending the recent recovery rally from $30,000. Bitcoin jumped over 12% last week, its best weekly performance in three months. The momentum, however, has faltered this week, with prices falling to $37,500 on Wednesday.
“We expect the pullback to mature in 1-2 weeks near the 50-day MA (~$34,800), after which bitcoin is likely to clear $42,600 for a revised upside target of a secondary Fibonacci retracement level near $51,000,” Stockton noted, referring to the 50-day moving average.
The options market seems to agree with Stockton’s bullish view. While last week’s aggressive call buying has cooled, the demand for puts, or bearish bets, remains low. The put-call open interest ratio continues to slide, hinting at fading fears of a deeper price drop, as Delphi Digital noted in its daily analysis.
Newsflow continues to be positive, highlighting traditional investors’ growing appetite for cryptocurrency. JPMorgan has started pitching a passive bitcoin fund to private clients, CoinDesk reported early today.
Bitcoin’s immediate prospects will turn bleak if the 50-day moving average support at $34,800 is breached.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptocurrency markets make comeback as BTC bulls resurface
Bitcoin price taking a second attempt at an upswing to retest $42,451. Ethereum price has flipped a crucial resistance level at $2,640 into a support barrier. Ripple price lacks momentum and is close to testing a crucial demand zone extending from $0.623 to $0.671.
Ripple to keep headquarters in US despite lack of clarity around SEC crypto regulations
Although Ripple Labs continues to battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in the $1.3 billion lawsuit, the blockchain firm has reiterated its decision to keep its headquarters in San Francisco.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON has one last chance for 65% rally
SafeMoon price experienced a massive sell-off that has pushed it to slice through major support levels, jeopardizing its ability to move higher. Despite this, SAFEMOON currently sits above the last line of defense. A bounce from this area could result in a comeback.
Cardano price capped by stiff resistance as skepticism grows around smart contract launch
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next as it seems bound to advance further.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.