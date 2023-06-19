Binance to unlock the full potential of BNB Chain with optimized Layer-2 solution

Share:

Binance Smart Chain is set to unleash opBNB, a high-performance layer-2 solution within the BNB ecosystem.

opBNB will be a great solution for widespread adoption across multiple digital environments, addressing network needs while delivering optimal performance.

The feature will deliver lower fees, higher throughput, and the promise of scalability.

Binance ecosystem is set to unleash the full potential of the BNB Smart Chain with the release of an optimized Layer-2 solution. The feature is set to address the network's adoption needs while delivering optimal performance. The news comes on the same day that the largest exchange by trading volume cancels its UK registration as regulatory constraints burgeon.

Binance Smart Chain, unleashing the full potential

Binance Smart Chain (BNB Chain) is on a mission to actualize the network's full potential with the release of an optimized Layer-2 (L2) solution. The feature is poised to deliver lower fees and higher throughput to unlock the full potential of the BNB Chain.

As blockchain technology continues to evolve, scalability remains a critical challenge.



But fear not! Enter opBNB, a game-changing Layer 2 scaling solution designed to overcome the limitations of Layer 1 (L1) networks.



Let's discuss opBNB below https://t.co/irYn1OPtfQ — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) June 19, 2023

The website described the proposed solution, christened opBNB, and built using the OP Stack as a high-performance L2 solution within the BNB ecosystem. The feature has a block size of 100 megabytes, which keeps its gas fees stable, affordable, and secure. Notably, security comes as it adopts a fraud-proving scheme to ensure the validity of transactions. These make opBNB a great solution for widespread adoption across multiple digital environments.

An excerpt from the announcement reads:

From gaming and decentralized exchanges to daily use and digital collectibles, opBNB caters to diverse needs while delivering optimal performance.

100M is a big leap from Optimism's 30M, with the new features making it possible for OpBNB to handle more than 4000 transactions per second while maintaining the average cost of a transaction below 0.005 USD.

The speed provision is a value addition for gaming applications, where high responsiveness is desirable.

The feature is part of the BNB network's commitment to delivering easy and efficient experiences for users, developers, and projects in the BSC ecosystem. It also bolsters the network's ongoing mission to bring the power of blockchain to the industry while embracing and steering innovation.

Binance Smart Chain's opBNB

Binance Smart Chain's opBNB aims to solve the network's scalability challenge, which continues to constrain the mass adoption of blockchain technology. The L2 chain is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Specifically, the Optimistic Rollups features are among possible solutions to reduce computational load on the main chain. To do this, it executes transactions off-chain while updating transaction data on-chain as calldata. The technique is a swift solution for scalability owing to its unique ability to bundle several transactions together before submitting them to the main chain.

Binance Smart Chain's opBNB expected benefits for developers and projects on the crypto playing field

Binance Smart Chain's (BNB) opBNB bears a wide range of benefits for crypto projects and developers in the industry. These include:

Enhance scalability as opBNB can support more than 4000 transfer transactions per second.

EVM compatibility means the platform will be accessible to developers familiar with Ethereum's tooling and dApps.

Security and trust court provide an added layer of trust and confidence for developers and users alike.

Future-proof development bodes well with the fact that the blockchain space is rapidly evolving. Staying adaptable is crucial for sustained growth.

Rich ecosystem integration allows developers and projects to interact with various other projects and tokens.

Among the tokens that crypto projects and developers can integrate with courtesy of the opBNB feature include Binance Coin (BNB), Tether (USDT), and several other future ERC20 tokens supported on opBNB.

For the next few weeks, the BNB network will collect feedback from testnet validators and dApps builders as they try the product.