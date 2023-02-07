The devastating earthquake that hit Turkey on Feb 6 has left a trail of destruction in its wake, affecting numerous communities and individuals.
In response to the tragedy, cryptocurrency exchangeBinance has announced that it will airdrop $100 USD worth of BNB tokens to all Binance users residing in regions hardest hit by the earthquake. The process of identifying eligible users will involve checking Proof of Address (POA) submissions made before February 6th in ten cities affected by the earthquake, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, and Osmaniye.
Although the POA method may not be 100% accurate, Binance said itconsiders it to be the best option available to locate users affected by the earthquake. The estimated total value of the donations is around $5 million USD (94,000,000 TRY). Binance Charity has also set up a public donation address, encouraging individuals to donate to the Emergency Earthquake Appeal using various cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, BNB, BUSD, and XRP.
Following natural disasters, individuals frequently encounter challenges accessing traditional banking services especially when they need it the most for essential needs such as medical supplies and food. To combat this problem, the use of cryptocurrency transfers has become increasingly popular for delivering financial aid to disaster victims, since transfers are speedy, cost-effective, transparent, and unrestricted, making them well-suited for providing aid in emergency circumstances.
Cryptocurrency has increasingly become a solution for delivering aid in the aftermath of disasters. For example, in relation to the war in Ukraine, cryptocurrency has been used to provide aid to those affected by the war. Aid organizations have utilized crypto to deliver financial assistance and supplies to those who are unable to access traditional banking services due to the conflict.
In the aftermath of Turkey’s earthquake, organizations within the crypto ecosystem are stepping up to support the unfortunate victims. On Feb 6, cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced that it had committed 1 million Turkish Lira to aid relief efforts to help people affected by the earthquake.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: When all signs point north
The Crypto market continues to show bullish signals. Still, a trade-per-trade stance is being implemented as markets are highly elevated since January's 40% rally.
Vechain Price Prediction: No one wants to buy the top
VeChain price continues to display bullish cues, making it a digital asset worth keeping on the immediate watch list. The uptrend may surge at any moment, despite the skeptical market sentiment amongst traders.
Can institutional inflows postpone Solana price from crashing by 21%?
Solana price has stuck to sideways momentum over the last few days as the broader crypto market noted mixed sentiments. However, movement is expected out of the altcoin now that interest from big wallet holders in the asset has risen.
UK central bank to impose 20,000 GBP limit on “Britcoin”, set to launch the CBDC before 2030
While the world is dealing with the hurdles that come with cryptocurrency regulations, many other countries are working on their own form of digital assets. MoTg AY as Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the digital money will be printed and distributed by none other than the Central Bank again.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.