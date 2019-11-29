Binance partners with TravelbyBit to introduce crypto-powered debit card

- A travel rewards card is being introduced by Binance and Travelbybit.
- Users will be able to make crypto payments on supported websites with very low commissions.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by traded volume, Binance (BNB), has announced joining forces with TravelbyBit, an innovative, bitcoin-friendly online travel agency.
As part of the cooperaton, the companies will be introducing a crypto-powered travel rewards card. The card will enable travelers to make crypto payments on supported websites with very low commissions, according to a blog post.
As stated in a blog post, the crypto-powered travel rewards card will be supported on a vast array of leading travel sites including Booking.com, Expedia, Agodia and Ctrip, to mention a few.
TravelbyBit CEO commented:
A good number of crypto-friendly businesses charge users a high premium, which poses an insurmountable barrier to adoption. However, TravelbyBit aims to make crypto useable, provide incentives for early adopters, and promote crypto adoption. We are excited to work with Binance to bring crypto payments to travelers around the world.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Bitcoin (BTC) has a good chance to stop the losing streak on weekly charts. The coin recovered from the recent low of $7,325 to trade at $7,780 at the time of writing.
Crypto Today: Germany engineering seal to Cryptomarket
BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,520 (+0.38%) and continues to be at risk within the ultra long-term bearish channel. ETH/USD is currently trading at $153 (+0.45%) and remains above the $150 psychological level.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD vulnerable too sharp moves
ETH/USD has settled at $154.00 during early European hours. The second-largest digital asset, with the current market value of $16.5 billion, has gained over 2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Friday, moving in sync with the market.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD recovery stopped short of critical resistance
Cardano, now the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.05 billion, has gained about 5% in the recent 24 hours and over 3% since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0407, close to the intraday high.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.