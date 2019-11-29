Binance partners with TravelbyBit to introduce crypto-powered debit card

A travel rewards card is being introduced by Binance and Travelbybit.

Users will be able to make crypto payments on supported websites with very low commissions.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by traded volume, Binance (BNB), has announced joining forces with TravelbyBit, an innovative, bitcoin-friendly online travel agency.

As part of the cooperaton, the companies will be introducing a crypto-powered travel rewards card. The card will enable travelers to make crypto payments on supported websites with very low commissions, according to a blog post.

As stated in a blog post, the crypto-powered travel rewards card will be supported on a vast array of leading travel sites including Booking.com, Expedia, Agodia and Ctrip, to mention a few.

TravelbyBit CEO commented: