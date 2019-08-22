Binance is projected to launch its cryptocurrency exchange platform by 2020 in the U.S.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by traded volume, Binance, is set to be releasing its anticipated exchange platform in the United States before 2020

The CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao predicted the launch despite acknowledging that many things are still in flux regarding the platforms planned operations in the US.

He said: