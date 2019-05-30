Binance is expanding its services with new crypto lending and borrowing offering
- Binance has announced a new partnership with Cred to offering crypto lending and borrowing.
- The users will be able to borrow fiat currencies with cryptocurrencies as collateral.
The world’s largest exchange by traded volume, Binance has announced a new partnership, which will see the company offering a crypto lending and borrowing service.
Cred, a California-based company, will migrate a portion of its native “LBA” token to Binance’s blockchain network, Binance Chain, and become its official lending and borrowing platform,
Binance chief growth officer Ted Lin commented on the announcement:
Binance Chain has a one-second block time, it will help Cred scale its operations to more markets and users, and ensure transactions are fast, efficient and effortless.
According to the Cred website information, it offers two services: “Borrow” and “Earn,” Facilitation user users to borrow fiat currencies with cryptocurrencies as collateral, while the latter offers interest rates on deposited cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.