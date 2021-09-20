Binance faces allegations of insider trading by US officials as regulatory clampdown continues

- US investigations into Binance have now expanded to examining allegations of insider trading and market manipulation.
- Authorities believe that the leading crypto exchange may have taken advantage of its customers.
- While the CFTC continues to investigate, Binance has responded that it has a “zero-tolerance policy” for insider trading to prevent misconduct.
Binance continues to face regulatory scrutiny as US officials are looking into potential insider trading and market manipulation. Investigations are digging deeper into whether Binance or its staff have taken advantage of its customers.
CFTC continues to probe deep into Binance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance is facing an inquiry from US officials as they are suspecting that the firm has been involved in insider trading and market manipulation. The review involves the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) investigators, who have been speaking to potential witnesses, according to a Bloomberg report.
The authorities in the US are questioning whether the exchange has exploited access to millions of transactions, including the possibility of the firm trading on customer orders before executing them.
In response to the allegations, a Binance spokesperson told Bloomberg that the exchange has a “zero-tolerance policy” for insider trading and an ethical code to prevent any misconduct that could potentially harm customers or the digital asset industry. The security at Binance has strict guidelines that are set for investigating wrongdoing and holding its employees accountable.
Binance has been faced with increased regulatory pressure across multiple continents, as a growing list of countries are demanding the company to halt services within their borders. Previously, Justice Department and the Internal Revenue Service in the US have launched investigations into Binance’s business with concerns of money laundering and tax evasion.
Currently, Binance has not been confronted with any official action, although the CFTC and Justice Department have been looking closely at the firm for months. There could be some time before the agencies decide whether to press charges against the exchange.
Binance Coin price in danger of a 22% decline
Binance Coin price has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart that started on September 7. While the technical pattern suggests that BNB is met with indecision, the breakout of the support trend line at $398 indicates that the exchange-based coin could be headed for a steep fall.
In fact, the prevailing chart pattern suggests that Binance Coin price is headed for a 22% decline toward $309. Despite the pessimistic outlook, BNB has a few lines of defense before the bearish target is in the offing.
Binance Coin price would discover immediate support at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $386. The following line of defense for BNB is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $355, then at $325, corresponding to the 27.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
BNB/USDT 4-hour chart
Only should a massive spike in selling pressure see Binance Coin price fall to its bearish target at $309.
BNB must stay above $393, the support level given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI), to void the pessimistic outlook.
The lower trend line of the triangle would then act as the next level of resistance at $398 before being confronted by the 50 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $412.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana price is on the verge of dipping 30% further by next week
Solana was on a tear at the beginning of September. Since the failed attempt on Sep 9 to keep price action elevated, SOL has been fading and trading lower towards lower support levels.
Dogecoin price must break $0.21 for DOGE to enter new bull rally
Dogecoin (DOGE) has not been in a sweet spot for buyers and investors since mid-August. After a failed attempt from buyers to close above $0.35, price action in ...
Shiba Inu price is on the brink of a breakout to $0.00001115
Shiba Inu (SHIB) formed the perfect scenario for a bull trap two weeks ago. In the week after that, price action made new lows in the existence of Shiba Inu.
Ethereum price favors the bulls but ETH topside is capped at $4,000
Ethereum (ETH) hit a curb at the beginning of September. With the full retrace of the profitable price action the week before, a descending trend line formed and is limiting further ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.