- Binance Coin price pops as exchange acts as “lender of last resort”
- Binance Coin gets applause from traders as Binance moves to support the flailing crypto market.
- BNB price action gets pumped over 3%.
Expect to see a possible pop higher as traders rebuild and support Binance as a brand.Binance (BNB) price jumped after it tumbled further over the weekend as FTX was forced into bankruptcy. As more financial details leaked, it became clear that FTX’s total assets were no match for its monstrous liabilities against third-party traders. As the dust settles, traders can only reward Binance Coin for Binance’s solid due diligence after looking at the books of FTX before moving toward an actual takeover.
BNB price gets rewarded
Binance Coin price is getting support and is portrayed as the best example of how a takeover should be done in the crypto space. BNB price action sees its losses from the weekend being erased as traders applaud its thorough due diligence of FTX’s books prior to bankruptcy and Binance’s representation as a lender of last resort. The exchange plans to ensure that other crypto exchanges do not collapse in a domino effect. By acting as a sort of “central bank” for cryptocurrencies, BNB is taking responsibility and sticking out its neck to win back customer and trader confidence.
BNB price will see a ripple effect, not only by more volume being traded on its platform and more accounts being opened but also on its price action as bids go through the roof. With the 55-day Simple Moving Average at $284.70 being gobbled up by bulls, next is the 200-day SMA at $289.50. Once that hurdle is cleared, $300 is up for grabs.
BNB/USD daily chart
Over the weekend Treasury Secretary Yellen already came out in support of more regulations and a thorough investigation of what has happened with FTX and Binance. A breach by the FBI into Binance’s headquarters is still very likely, with servers, computers and high-level staff being detained to gain a clear view of what happened last week. That would coil and rattle the markets and see BNB price lose its positive image, possibly testing $260 again before breaking lower toward $220.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance, Coinbase and FTX users hacked by false trading bot platforms, CZ says delete API keys
FTX, Binance and Coinbase account holders who thought they had signed up to use third party trading bots like 3Commas and Skyrex, have allegedly become the victims of a phishing scam in which their exchange API identifiers were stolen by malicious third parties and used to raid their accounts of funds.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Will the crypto market recover above $1 trillion?
Bitcoin price, along with Ethereum and Ripple price, is struggling to maintain a bullish outlook. The crypto market is currently hovering around $800 billion, still substantially below the $1 trillion mark.
Bitcoin price bearish macro outlook will not stop BTC bulls from scalping corrective rally
Bitcoin price shows a bearish outlook on a three-day chart with targets ranging from $13,575 to $11,898. Lower time frame analysis shows BTC is ready to trigger a recovery rally attempt to retest $17,251.
The aftershock of the crypto market?
Bitcoin is trading just below 16K by the start of active European trading on Monday, losing 23.6% to levels of seven days ago. Ethereum collapsed 25% to $1190. Other top altcoins in the top 10 fell from 20% (BNB) to 29.6% (XRP).
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.