Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Binance Coin, Shiba Inu & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 18 Jan

Binance reduces supply of BNB by 1.68 million during 18th quarterly burn
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance recently burned over 1.68 million of its BNB tokens worth approximately $800 million. The trading platform carried out its 18th burn and completed the first quarterly BNB Auto-Burn.
Binance introduces BNB Auto-Burn
Since Binance and its exchange token was launched in 2017, the firm has committed to removing 100 million BNB or half of the total supply in circulation through burning.
Shiba Inu price primed for a 35% rally as SHIB overcomes a significant hurdle
Shiba Inu price has been on a slow downtrend for the last few months. However, things seem to be turning around as SHIB sets a base, indicating that the downtrend is over.
Shiba Inu price to collect liquidity
Shiba Inu price set two swing lows at $0.0000287 on December 4 and December 20, 2021. Unlike the usual triple bottom setup, the third tap on this support level failed to hold and create a swing low at $0.0000254.
Dogecoin price to dip lower as DOGE attempts to find support
Dogecoin price rallied more than 50% from last Tuesday to last Friday, moving from the Tuesday open of $0.143 to the Friday high at $0.215. However, bulls could not maintain the gains on Friday as Dogecoin lost the majority of its Friday gains, closing up 7% instead of the 25% increase it had.
Dogecoin price sees sellers continue to push Dogecoin lower, retest fo the falling wedge incoming Dogecoin price action continues to be a source of frustration and disappointment for long-term DOGE hodlers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Ethereum price bound for another test of the psychological $4,000 barrier
Ethereum price action is mixed. The weekly close above $3,300 was necessary to establish support and create a pivot to push higher, but the daily displays weakness as sellers drive Ethereum below the past three days candlestick bodies.
Shiba Inu price primed for 50% breakout to kick start new bull run
Shiba Inu price action has stabilized somewhat since the 35% loss experienced from December 28, 2021, to January 10, 2022. However, it has held on to most of its gains and maintained a critical Ichimoku support zone.
Crypto.com lifts withdrawal freeze, CRO remains at risk of 15% correction
CRO price may be under heavier than usual selling pressure after concerns about missing or stolen crypto from Crypto.com have been reported. Despite withdrawal services coming back online, concerns remain.
Bitcoin price bound for another dip to $40,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price action sees bulls struggling to keep the positive momentum going as bears stand firm at $44,088. At the moment, $50,000 is still nowhere near in sight, and investors are getting impatient about when the promised rally in BTC will finally kick in.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.