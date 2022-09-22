- Bitcoin price rejected from $19,300; risks retesting support at $18,800.
- Bank of England hikes interest rates to a 14-year high of 2.25%, confirming recession in the UK.
- Hopes for a Bitcoin price recovery dwindle as the IOMAP highlights robust resistance zones toward $22,000.
Bitcoin price faces numerous external forces that keep making recovery a daunting task. The United States FOMC (Federal Open Markets Committee) raised interest rates by 0.75% on Wednesday, a move tailored toward combating inflation.
Before market participants got used to the spike, the Bank of England (BoE) warned of a recession in the United Kingdom. A recovery across the crypto market will likely stay on hold unless investors stop waiting for a floor price in favor of long positions.
The UK is in recession, but it’s not the only country
The Bank of England has raised interest rates by 0.5% to a 14-year high of 2.25% amid an energy crisis ahead of the winter. Bigger increases may follow in November with the sole aim of bringing inflation under control.
Although a recession may have started in the UK, BoE refrained from taking extreme measures like the US Federal Reserve, which has consistently raised interest rates by 0.75%.
The BoE forecasts a 0.1% drop in its GDP (Gross Domestic Product) this quarter, which could mean a recession is inevitable. However, a government spokesperson pointed out that “the UK is not alone in facing slow growth, with Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and weaponization of energy presenting a global challenge for economies across the world.”
The state of Bitcoin price in a looming global recession
The United States recorded two-quarters of negative economic growth in 2022, while Germany’s Deutsche Bank forecasts -3.5% economic growth in 2023. On the other hand, Bitcoin price is down 72.6% from its all-time high of $69,044. Investors have been hoping for a price turnaround, but frequent pullbacks curtail the progress.
A strict monetary policy often discourages the influx of money into risky markets. Institutional investors prefer government securities and other less risky asset classes to hedge against bad economic forces.
So, where does this leave Bitcoin price?
Some renowned investors and analysts believe that a bull run is way overdue. For instance, Michaël van de Poppe told his roughly 630,000 followers on Twitter that he would “preferably want to be long on the markets of crypto (Bitcoin price) here rather than waiting for $12-14K.”
BTC/USD daily chart
Following a rejection at $19,300, Bitcoin price slipped to trade at $18,897 at the time of writing. Declines might stretch further if buyers fail to reclaim the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. If push comes to shove, last week’s support at $18,300 would be tested next – a move that could pave the way for another major dip to $14,000 and $12,000, respectively.
Bitcoin price may wallow in the intense overhead pressure in the near term as it awaits an influx of money from investors. However, the looming global recession could further stifle investor interest.
Bitcoin IOMAP on-chain model
At the same time, the IOMAP by IntoTheBlock reveals immense resistance toward $22,000. Approximately, 1.22 million addresses previously purchased 571,500 BTC between $19,617 and $20,158. As Bitcoin price moves up the ladder, holders in this range will likely sell at their various breakeven points, which may sabotage recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price set to slip to $1,000 as five c-banks have their say
Ethereum (ETH) price is getting a lesson on central banking 101 on Thursday as over five central banks are set to shed light on the current economic situation and how they see the economy, inflation and their monetary policy evolving.
Dogecoin price is next in line to explode after XRP
Dogecoin price shows a strong affinity to recover losses as it digs itself out of a stable demand zone on a wave of buying pressure. With Bitcoin resolving its downside liquidity, the big crypto ought to help DOGE move higher in tandem.
Cardano price’s liquidity fractal strikes again, forecasts 20% upside
Cardano price shows a repeating pattern before it triggers an explosive run-up. This has been mentioned as a liquidity fractal in previous articles.
Chainlink price prints a small rally as the dust settles on the Fed decision
Chainlink (LINK) price perfectly reflects the current situation with some short-term upward potential as the dust settles after the sell-off on Wednesday, on the back of the FOMC.
Bitcoin: The caveats to BTC’s slippery slope to $12,000
Bitcoin price has been on a rollercoaster ride since June 18. The most recent yet explosive run-up has hit targets mentioned in our previous publication. After hitting these levels, BTC has undone these gains quickly.