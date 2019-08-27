Bitcoin Cash moves higher as price breaks intraday trendline

The 300 psychological level has once again been defended

Next resistance point is at 320.00

Bitcoin Cash breaks higher on the 4-hour chart as bulls take out a key intraday trendline. Next up the 320 and 330 resistance levels as we head into the mid-US session.

On the support side, 300 has been a formidable support zone which has been tested six times in the last 12 sessions to no avail.

Both the indicators on the chart above have crossed into the positive zone but on the daily have flatlined as volatility remains low.

The main level to break for an upside breakout on the daily chart remains 357 and if bulls manage it, it would indicate a major signal for a potential test of the old highs.