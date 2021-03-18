Basic Attention Token Price Prediction: BAT explodes on Grayscale news, marches to $2

- Basic Attention Token price had a massive 30% explosion to $1.18.
- Grayscale announced five new products that included BAT.
- The digital asset is in price discovery mode and faces practically no resistance.
The largest cryptocurrency management firm, Grayscale, announced on March 17 the launch of five new products for their clients including BAT. The news pushed the price of the asset by more than 30% instantly.
Basic Attention Token price faces practically no resistance ahead
Thanks to the announcement, BAT quickly established a new all-time high at $1.379. The digital asset faces basically no real resistance above. Using the Fibonacci Retracement tool, we can find out some potential price targets in the future.
BAT/USD daily chart
A breakout above the previous high of $1.379 will drive BAT towards $1.69 at the 127.2% Fibonacci level. The next key point is the psychological level at $2 followed by $2.1 which is the 161.8% level.
BAT Sell Signals
On the other hand, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal on the 6-hour chart and it’s on the verge of doing the same on the 9-hour chart. Validation of both signals will quickly push Basic Attention Token down to $1.11 at the 78.6% Fibonacci level and as low as $0.913, at the 61.8% level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
