Breaking: Grayscale adds support for five new cryptocurrencies, sending investors into FOMO

- Grayscale launches five new products including BAT, LINK, MANA, FIL, and LPT.
- The price of all five cryptocurrencies has instantly exploded to new highs.
- Grayscale is the biggest cryptocurrency asset manager with over $30 billion in Assets Under Management.
According to an announcement by Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale, the platform has added 5 new products that include Basic Attention Token, Chainlink, Decentraland, Filecoin, and Livepeer for institutional investors.
ANNOUNCEMENT: 5 new products have been added to the @Grayscale line up!— Michael Sonnenshein (@Sonnenshein) March 17, 2021
Basic Attention Token $BAT
Chainlink $LINK
Decentraland $MANA
Filecoin $FIL
Livepeer $LPT
Interested? https://t.co/YfK2YUKgCj pic.twitter.com/jLqDph4MEH
Grayscale has invested over $20 billion in Bitcoin alone, but also supports other products like Zcash, Stellar, or Litecoin and has just added five new ones. The management firm has seen massive growth in the past several months, increasing by 50% in just the first five weeks of 2021.
Supported cryptocurrencies see massive price explosions
Chainlink, which is already the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization had an instant 9% breakout, slicing through several resistance levels and reaching a high of $30.18 with a massive spike in trading volume.
LINK/USD 1-hour chart
Basic Attention Token (BAT) had an even larger breakout of about 19% despite a previous rally from March 16 that pushed the digital asset by more than 60% within 24 hours. BAT is currently trading at $1.11 after the spike.
BAT/USD 1-hour chart
Decentraland price had a 25% spike but remains in a downtrend on the 1-hour chart. The digital asset exploded from a low of $0.84 to a high of $1.05 within 1 hour of the announcement.
MANA/USD 1-hour chart
Surprisingly, Filecoin price had a 10% breakout despite the recent 38% rally in the past 24 hours. The digital asset has reached new all-time highs at $75.
FIL/USD 1-hour chart
Livepeer is certainly the most surprising addition as it is a fairly unknown cryptocurrency which only had $100 million market capitalization recently. The announcement boosted LPT price to new all-time highs at $13.4, rising by 100% within 1 hour.
LPT/USD 1-hour chart
The rationale behind the addition of the five new products is not known yet, especially Livepeer which was not a popular cryptocurrency asset at all.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
