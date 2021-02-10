Band Protocol Price Prediction: BAND aims for a 30% upswing after defending key level

- Band Protocol price is contained inside an ascending wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset faces only one crucial resistance barrier.
- BAND bulls have just defended a critical support level and aim for a massive breakout.
Band Protocol price has been trading inside a significant uptrend on the 4-hour chart and just defended a support level that could lead to a rebound and breakout towards $18.5. Technicals suggest that BAND faces weak resistance ahead.
Band Protocol price eying up a massive 30% breakout to $18.5
On the 4-hour chart, Band Protocol has established an ascending wedge pattern and bulls have just defended the 50-SMA support level at $12. A rebound from this point can quickly drive Band Protocol price towards the upper trendline at $14.
BAND/USD 4-hour chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart indicates that only one crucial resistance area lies ahead between $12.81 and $13.19 where 180 addresses purchased 1 million BAND tokens. The IOMAP model shows no barriers at around $14 which means a breakout above the upper trendline of the wedge pattern is likely and has a price target of $18.5.
BAND IOMAP chart
However, on the 6-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator presented a sell signal earlier which gives credence to the upcoming signal on the 9-hour chart. Validation of the call can lead Band Protocol price down to $12.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
