Bitcoin (BTC) futures volumes on digital asset platform Bakkt have hit a new all-time high, with 452 BTC futures contracts traded at press time.
Per historical data from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) — the operator of Bakkt — today the platform has traded 441 Bitcoin futures contracts for November 2019, with the last recorded trading price settling at $7,400 per Bitcoin. 11 futures contracts for December have been sold, with the last recorded trading price at $7,407.
Bakkt Bitcoin (USD) monthly futures contract data. Source: ICE
Twitter account Bakkt Volume Bot, which carries out live tracking on the platform, indicated that the amount of BTC futures contracts is forecasted to reach 1,089 BTC by the end of the day.
EToro senior analyst Mati Greenspan also noted the contract volume surge earlier in the day. “Bakkt trading volume hits a record high. 334 BTC and counting,” Greenspan tweeted.
ICE conducts block trade of Bakkt Bitcoin futures contract
Earlier in October, ICE executed the first block trade of Bakkt Bitcoin futures contracts. ICE specified that the trade was executed between digital assets merchant bank Galaxy Digital and crypto investment firm XBTO, and cleared by agricultural commodities merchant ED&F Man. XBTO commented on the deal:
“Last week, we bought the first Bakkt Bitcoin Daily Futures contract and took the first physical delivery of a digital asset under existing commodity futures laws and regulations. This week, we executed the first block trade. We’re pleased to report that the launch was successful and can accommodate large trades.”
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BCH/USD sellers catalyze the breakdown under $220
The crypto market is bleeding across the board. Major cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum fall overnight while Bitcoin Cash engaged the reverse gear during Wednesday’s European session. From an opening price of $226.97, BCH ascended to an intraday high of $227.76.
IOTA price analysis: IOT/USD loses ground, moves within the recent channel
IOTA, the 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $745 million, has been moving in a tight range recently. The coin has lost 1.8% of its value on a day-to-day basis amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market.
Ethereum price prediction: ETH/USD collapses below $170.00 – Confluence Detector
ETH/USD surrounded $170.00 support amid massive sell-off on the global cryptocurrency market. ETH, the second digital coin has lost over 4% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $167.00 by press time.
Facebook’s Libra could be regulated by the SEC: The US Congress draft bill reveals
Facebook is yet to find a regulatory breakthrough for its proposed digital project, Libra. However, if the United States Congress goes ahead with the proposal to draft a bill describing stablecoins, Libra could quickly fall under the wings of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.