Bakkt CEO Kelly Loeffler was appointed to the seat by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

It remains unclear as to who the next Bakkt CEO is going to be.

Bakkt CEO Kelly Loeffler has been appointed to the United States Senate seat by Georgia Governer Brian Kemp. As per the Washington Post, Loeffler will replace the soon to be retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) at the end of the year. Regarding her appointment, Loeffler remarked:

I haven’t spent my life trying to get to Washington. But here’s what folks are gonna find out about me: I’m a lifelong conservative. Pro-Second Amendment. Pro-military. Pro-wall. And pro-Trump. I make no apologies for my conservative values, and will proudly support President Trump’s conservative judges.

Interestingly enough, Trump himself was against Loeffler’s appointment, preferring Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.). However, Kemp remained supportive of Loeffler, insisting that she’ll contribute greatly in ending the “impeachment circus.” Kemp said:

Like Senator [David] Perdue, she’s an outsider. Like Ivanka Trump, she’s a smart, accomplished and savvy business executive. And like our president, Kelly is ready to take on the status quo, the politically correct and the special interests . . . She knows that Washington is fundamentally broken.

Doubling down on her conservative values, Loeffler declared:

No one will work harder for our state, for our nation, for our president, for our conservative values. Here’s the thing: Contrary to what you might see in the media, not every strong American woman is liberal. Many of us are conservative — and proud of it.

Bakkt hasn’t yet announced who will take over the reins of the company following Loeffler’s impending appointment.

