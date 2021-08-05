- AXS price holds the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level as the correction continues after a 647.49% gain in July.
- Volume profile through the current correction shows no hints of distribution, suggesting a bullish resolution.
- Axie Infinity triggered a double bottom pattern on the six-hour chart and recaptured the support of the 50 six-hour simple moving average (SMA).
AXS price fell 13.91% last week after climbing 135.49% the previous week, demonstrating limited interest in the Axie Infinity investor ranks to capture profits. The resulting corrective process may have formed a low this week, with Axie Infinity triggering a double bottom pattern on the six-hour chart. Regardless of today’s weakness, the digital token is on the cusp of a new leg higher if it can disarm the magnet effect of the 461.8% extension of the cup base at $44.52 and the resistance of the measured move price target of $51.34.
AXS price encounters some turbulence, but investors show a firm grip
AXS price recorded one of the most dominant performances from the end of June to the end of July, driving the altcoin to a 1,800% gain and a test of the 461.8% extension of the April-May correction at $44.52 and the measured move target of the cup base formed from April to July at $51.34. After stalling around the measured move target, Axie Infinity printed several doji candlesticks and forged a correction, reflecting the indecision that commonly follows a tremendous gain.
When Axis Infinity tested the 261.8% extension of the April-May correction at $26.40, the cryptocurrency immediately fell into a correction that took the form of a flag pattern. Thus, pullbacks are inevitable when significant AXS price levels are probed.
However, the corrective process may be completed as AXS price logged a breakout from a double bottom on the six-hour chart on August 3 and recaptured the essential intra-day support provided by the 50 six-hour SMA at $42.16.
AXS/USD daily chart
The AXS price indecision over the last 13 sessions following the test of the 461.8% extension has held the 38.2% retracement of the advance from the June 22 low at $35.94, which is highlighted by a sharp contraction in volume, signifying no distribution or eagerness to capture profits.
With the double bottom already activated on the six-hour chart, AXS price needs to log a daily close above the July 27 close of $46.88 for Axie Infinity to actively target new rally highs, including a touch of the topside trend line going back to the November 2020 high at $128.27, delivering a 173.63% return from the July 27 close.
AXS/USD daily chart
The bullish narrative will be voided with a daily close below the 38.2% retracement at $32.94. It may project a deeper correction or mark a definitive top for AXS price.
AXS price has not been overwhelmed by a rush for the exits, despite the historic gains. Axie Infinity has preferred a slow drift lower, evacuating the weak holders, releasing the price compression, allowing the shorter duration moving averages to catch up and formalizing the base for a resumption of the advance.
With AXS price close to the entry price of $46.88, Axie Infinity investors need to prepare for a quick thrust higher. Whether the altcoin reaches the topside trend line is unknown, but AXS price can manufacture the momentum to come close based on historical precedent.
Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where AXS could be heading next as it seems bound to advance further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano expected to blast off with the launch of smart contracts after Alonzo Hardfork
The pessimism surrounding the upcoming smart contracts launch on Cardano is increasing. Odds are 59-41 against, according to recent market positions on the top prediction market Polymarket.
Dogecoin price hesitantly aims at 36% advance
Dogecoin price is facing a tough time pushing past a crucial ceiling, which has stunted its growth. Compared to other altcoins, DOGE is struggling. However, breaching past the said barrier will open the path to an explosive upswing.
Bitcoin price back on track to $100,000 as BTC exchange outflows skyrocket
Previous bull markets were triggered when the Bitcoin supply held by long-term investors increased consecutively for months. BTC has built a base around $30,000, and the benchmark crypto is back on track for hitting $100,000 in 2021.
A provision in Biden's infrastructure bill could dramatically expand US government surveillance on crypto
Crypto community is urging citizens to support an amendment to the US administration's infrastructure bill to alleviate concerns of crypto firms and traders. It is expected to have a profound and negative impact on crypto innovation and infrastructure in the US.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.