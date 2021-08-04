Axie Infinity Price Prediction: AXS could be staring at 38% correction

- Axie Infinity price might be preparing for a minor upswing that will evolve into a downswing.
- A failure to slice through $46.02 could trigger the 38% correction to $28.15.
- A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $49.80 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Axie Infinity price has witnessed exponential growth over the past month, but it has not corrected to offset the gains. Therefore, investors can expect a retest of the trading range’s midpoint.
Axie Infinity price prepares for a potential dead cat bounce
Axie Infinity price rallied roughly 285% in July, but it has witnessed minor correction in August. While its ascent was astonishing given the timing, a retracement seems logical. However, investors must note that a minor upswing that retests the $42.69 or $45.91 resistance level is likely.
A failure to slice through these barriers will confirm the inability of the buyers and signal the bears to run amok.
The first support level sellers will encounter is the $37.66 foothold. Breaching this will push AXS down to $34.88, a stable demand barrier. While shattering the $34.88 support floor will be tough, doing so will push Axie Infinity price down to the trading range’s midpoint at $28.15.
AXS/USDT 6-hour chart
While the downswing scenario seems plausible if AXS fails to breach crucial resistance levels, things will favor the bulls if the buying pressure shatters $45.91 and flips it into a support barrier.
This move will confirm that the bulls are optimistic about the performance of Axie Infinity price.
Tables will turn if AXS flips the $49.80 resistance level into a demand floor.
Such a development will invalidate the bearish thesis and open up the possibility of a retest of the all-time high at $53.59.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity Price Prediction: AXS could be staring at 38% correction
Axie Infinity price might be preparing for a minor upswing that will evolve into a downswing. A failure to slice through $46.02 could trigger the 38% correction to $28.15. A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $49.80 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level
Bitcoin SV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash has suffered a 51% attack shortly following a series of attacks last month. Over 12 blocks have been reorganized and three versions of the blockchain have been mined simultaneously. Crypto exchanges could continue ...
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse requests vital Binance documents to challenge SEC lawsuit
A new filing has revealed that crypto exchange Binance may have relevant documents associated with the Ripple lawsuit filed by the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple argues that most of the XRP sales did not occur in the United States.
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT bulls prepare for 21% charge
A new filing has revealed that crypto exchange Binance may have relevant documents associated with the Ripple lawsuit filed by the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple argues that most of the XRP sales did not occur in the United States.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.