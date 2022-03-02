Axie Infinity set to reclaim $85-handle in a bullish wave

- Axie Infinity sees investors returning with significant interest.
- AXS sees broad inflow from both investors and retail as Russians are looking for alternative means of payment.
- Expect to see momentum building, resulting in news highs for 2022.
Axie Infinity (AXS) is on the front foot again as investors have jumped into the price action since Monday. It's a bit counterintuitive as global markets had one of their worst days yet, but cryptocurrencies saw inflows from both investors and retail as people in Russia seek alternative forms of payment that are not being sanctioned. With that, demand is thickening in AXS and could see a massive blowout towards $85.00, making new highs for 2022.
AXS bulls set to make new highs for the year
Axie Infinity is back in good shape as the past two days' inflow has come from investors and everyday individuals pouring into the cryptocurrency space and putting AXS on the front foot. Investors are starting to look beyond the scope of Russia and Ukraine and are looking further down the line when cryptocurrencies will come on the front foot. It is a different story for the retail input, where several crypto exchanges are seeing overall demand from Russia as people look for alternative means of payment to bypass current sanctions to buy food and pay their bills.
With that trifecta of double inflows into AXS price action, expect to see some more upticks unfold in the coming days. Once the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $60.36 gets broken together with the old pivotal level, expect to see a sharp rise towards $70.00 - $ 73.62. With that move, a new high for 2022 will be printed, and with the persistent demand for cryptocurrencies out of Russia, expect to see even $85.22 and the R2 resistance level for this month to be toppled by bulls ramping up AXS price action.
AXS/USD daily chart
Still making headlines is the massive deployment of Russian troops into Ukraine with several media reporting that Kyiv is getting surrounded and cut off from the rest of Ukraine. With another possible failure in peace talks, expect further ramping up of the violence, which would push AXS back to supportive levels at $44.45. Bears may weigh on that heavily to push price action below that level towards $40.00 and the monthly S1 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple proposes smart regulation for cryptocurrency in collaboration with the Congress
Ripple executives believe that cryptocurrency is not the “wild west,” unlike SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s view. The payments giant is in the middle of its lawsuit with the SEC, and it has offered to collaborate with Congress and work on smart cryptocurrency regulation.
AVAX price prediction: buy-wave in crypto sets $100 in sights
Avalanche (AVAX) price action has been in a sharp uptrend this week as a wave of new interest pushed cryptocurrencies higher. With the massive number of sanctions limiting means of payment in Russia, locals are increasingly buying into cryptocurrencies as an alternative means of payment for goods.
Solana price moves past the halfway point of its 40% ascent to $115
Solana price has executed an impressive bounce over the last week after finding its feet at a crucial support area. This upside move has passed the halfway point of its journey, confirming a healthy uptrend.
Decentraland's momentum is building for bullish breakout towards $3.50
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Decentraland price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where MANA could be heading next.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.