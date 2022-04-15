Axie Infinity’s Origin launch has hit new milestones in terms of existing users and activity on the network.

Origin’s launch party went live today, engaging players and the Axie Infinity community for the whole week.

Analysts have predicted a rally in Axie Infinity price, believing the long-term bullish projection with a $60.46 target is valid.

Axie Infinity Origin launch, a card battle that players can play for free, was a much-awaited event in the community. The launch of Origin has fueled a bullish narrative among investors.

Axie Infinity prepares to breakout and resume uptrend

Axie Infinity price is on track to recover from the recent pullback as the project announces the Origin launch. The community has awaited the Origin launch for weeks since it offers players free access to card battles.

1/ Origin Watch Party Starts Now!



Get ready for a full week of gameplay walkthroughs, streams, high-profile 1v1’s and more!



We’re excited to continue engaging the community with a full week of Origin content.



Full article: https://t.co/Mmktt0HR81



Check out the schedule pic.twitter.com/HtYdDcOPQB — Axie Infinity (@AxieInfinity) April 14, 2022

Origin’s launch has increased Axie Infinity’s active users to 413,589, a considerable spike over the past week. Today, the team behind Axie Infinity has lined up one of the biggest fight cards in NFT gaming history at 8 PM EST.

With 24-hour live streams in 12 different languages and professionally-casted esports games, Origin is filled with events to attract users from the community.

Origin’s launch is a milestone event for Axie Infinity. In the ongoing investigation of the $600 million hack on the Ronin network, US officials have identified North Korean hackers as the responsible party.

Analysts have evaluated the Axie Infinity price trend and believe long-term bullish projections are valid. @P2Edaily, a crypto analyst and trader, believes the long-term bullish projection for Axie Infinity is still valid and didn’t get shaken out. The analyst has identified a bullish signal on the Axie Infinity chart, similar to the one on the Bitcoin price chart in 2018-19.

The analyst's next target for Axie Infinity price is $60.46.