Axie Infinity Price Prediction: An explosive move to come one way or another

- Axie Infinity rose by 132% in January, reaching a new YTD high of $13.94.
- Technical indicators show mixed signals, with the potential for a 28% decline towards $7.30 or a possible 70% increase towards $17.
- A breach above the $13.94 zone would reduce the bearish potential.
Axie Infinity price is one to watch as it shows short-term bearish potential within a larger bullish narrative. Key levels have been defined to gauge the next potential swing.
Axie infinity price nears a big move
Axie Infinity price has experienced a surge of volatility, with a 132% increase since January 1. After establishing a new YTD high at $13.94, the market has been consolidating near the $13.00 zone for the past three weeks. At the time of writing, The AXIE price is down 5% this week.
Axie Infinity price currently auctions at $12.78, as technical indicators show mixed signals for the future ahead. For instance, the Relative Strength Index breached overbought conditions during the 132% rally, which is a bullish cue. However, the Volume Indicator shows the largest amount of transactions occurring on a red day this year, which happened on January 23. Additionally, the February 9 candlestick was the largest red day of 2022, causing a 15% decline. During this downswing, the bears breached both the 8-day exponential moving average and the 21-day simple moving average.
Considering these factors, the midpoint of the winter rally has a fair chance of being breached, leading to a potential 28% decline toward the $7.30 zone. The uptrend, which originated near the $6.00 zone, should remain intact unless the RSI falls below 40 on the daily time frame.
AXS/USDT 1-Day Chart
On the other hand, invalidation of the bearish thesis could occur if the bulls can hurdle the newly established YTD high of $13.94. In doing so, the bulls could continue the winter rally and challenge liquidity levels in the $17 region. Axie Infinity price would increase by 70% from its current market value if the bulls were to succeed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
