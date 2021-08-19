Axie Infinity price needs to hold above this barrier for AXS to hit $100

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where AXS could be heading next as it looks prime for volatility.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase launches in Japan in partnership with banking giant Mitsubishi UFJ
Major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is expanding its business in Japan. In partnership with MUFG, the digital Nasdaq-listed firm is able to be fully compliant and offer fiat-on and off-ramps for its Japanese customers.
Solana Price Prediction: SOL might hit $100 after a brief retracement
Solana price saw a sudden outburst of buying pressure on August 14, which originated a massive and explosive rally. This upswing pushed SOL to a new all-time high. A breakdown of the $50 demand barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Dutch central bank warns Binance operating illegally without required registration
The Dutch central bank has issued a notice stating that Binance illegally offering cryptocurrency services in the country. In response, Binance stated that the firm is seeking to get licensed in the country and is in the process of applying for the required registration.
Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD bulls take charge, 30% ascent likely
Elrond price kick-started an exponential rally that could extend 30%. A breach of the $166.52 is the first checkpoint and confirms the second leg-up to $196.23. If EGLD breaks below the $115.71 support barrier, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.