Axie Infinity Price Forecast: AXS bulls hints at 60% upside

- Axie Infinity price is still under pressure as moving averages tripped bulls.
- AXS still delivers bullish signs as the fade remains contained.
- Expect a bullish breakout soon that could lead to a major rally by April.
Axie Infinity (AXS) price is still selling off on the back of a bull trap that formed on the back of the breakout above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Although this is a severe blow for bulls, the fade still remains limited. A clear consolidation is ongoing with bulls and bears being pushed toward each other and could see a breakout soon that elevates Axie Infinity price toward $14.05.
Axie Infinity price set to stage a Usain Bolt rally
Axie Infinity has been sliding lower since mid-February after price action nearly peaked at $14.05. What followed was a long slide lower with its turning point in early May. Since then higher lows have been printed in daily performances, and a clear consolidation is happening as we speak.
AXS is thus primed to soon test the waters again at that 200-day SMA near $9.55 and $9.91 for the 55-day SMA. With the ASEAN Gaming Expo ongoing this Wednesday and later this week, some broad investor inflow could be seen filtering in on the back of that. Quite quickly AXS could be hitting $11.52 where a break above would see a very quick push higher toward $14.05, as seen in February.
AXS/USD 4H-chart
The bigger risk to the downside in the near term is that AXS is very cyclical. Proof of that can be found in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) where Axie Infinity price clearly each time goes through a downtrend cycle with a bounce toward an uptrend cycle. Seeing where the RSI is now, a drop lower toward $7 could be the initial outcome before the upswing gets underway later this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
