Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Axie Infinity & Cronos — European Wrap 17 March

Will Cardano network activity by ADA whales fuel a price rally in the Ethereum-killer?
Cardano hit an important milestone in its developmental journey going full peer-to-peer with node 1.35.6. Developers called all Staking Pool Operators (SPOs) to get on the testnet and test the speed and efficiency of the Ethereum-killer blockchain network.
Here is why AXS price is looking at a 15% climb to $9.40
Axie Infinity price (AXS) is trading with a bullish bias on the lower timeframe, moving upwards along a bullish trendline. The gaming token followed the precedent set by the broader market, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) taking the lead. It posted a red bar on the chart on March 15 as extreme volatility in the crypto sector spread amid the ongoing financial crisis in the United States. AXS also reacted to Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) release. Currently, the altcoin is on course to record further gains for investors as anxiety about these recent events continues to ease.
Cronos price is the altcoin to watch this week for a breakout trade that could bear a 90% gain by summer
Cronos (CRO) price is holding all the cards here this Friday as it goes against several of its brothers and sisters in the altcoin space. Price action is up over 6% for the week, and with the rally in Bitcoin price this Friday, another tailwind moves in favor of CRO. Should CRO be able to break the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) to the upside, just one more element stands in between bulls and a 90% gain by the summer of this year.
Cardano price could still see a 10% weekly profit by Sunday
Cardano (ADA) price is currently mostly unchanged for the week after some fierce whipsaw price action that resulted at one point in a 10% gain or a 5% loss for the week. With price action very close to where it opened on Monday, it could still go either way.
One of the biggest stories in the Ripple community: Coinbase to relist XRP, but there’s a catch
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase delisted XRP in January 2021 after the SEC filed its case against the Ripple network. Despite vocal appeals by the Ripple community to have the token relisted, Coinbase remained unmoved.
Robert Kiyosaki advocates buying Bitcoin while YouTubers are hit with $1 billion lawsuit by FTX investors
Robert Kiyosaki, recently advised traders to buy Gold, Silver and Bitcoin. Kiyosaki’s tweet comes at a time when YouTubers and crypto influencers have been hit by a class action lawsuit for promoting unregistered securities.
SEC’s Gary Gensler wants Proof-of-Stake Ethereum to be regulated as a security, will traders turn to ETHW?
US Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler recently reiterated that Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrencies like Ethereum may be securities. These statements from regulators have fueled an uncertainty among crypto market participants.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.