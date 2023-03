Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Axie Infinity, Ocean Protocol & Binance Coin — Asian Wrap 17 March

The crypto market has been exhibiting mixed signals, with the biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, noting a minimal rise while altcoins take the lead. In line with the same, Binance Coin and Fantom stood among the few that pushed to keep the total value of all cryptocurrencies above $1 trillion.

Ocean Protocol price (OCEAN) broke out on March 10, soaring to recover most of the ground lost since February. However, the bullish momentum was depleted, halting the uptrend as concerns over European bank Credit Suisse continued mounting. This, among other banking crises and the recent USDC debacle took a toll on the market, affecting even the leading cryptos. Nevertheless, while investors remain worried that the situation could escalate into another fiasco, the altcoin seems to have regained its bullish momentum, and now all signs point to an ascent.

Axie Infinity price (AXS) is trading with a bullish bias on the lower timeframe, moving upwards along a bullish trendline. The gaming token followed the precedent set by the broader market, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) taking the lead. It posted a red bar on the chart on March 15 as extreme volatility in the crypto sector spread amid the ongoing financial crisis in the United States . AXS also reacted to Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) release. Currently, the altcoin is on course to record further gains for investors as anxiety about these recent events continues to ease.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.