Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Axie Infinity, Ocean Protocol & Binance Coin — Asian Wrap 17 March

Here is why AXS price is looking at a 15% climb to $9.40
Axie Infinity price (AXS) is trading with a bullish bias on the lower timeframe, moving upwards along a bullish trendline. The gaming token followed the precedent set by the broader market, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) taking the lead. It posted a red bar on the chart on March 15 as extreme volatility in the crypto sector spread amid the ongoing financial crisis in the United States. AXS also reacted to Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) release. Currently, the altcoin is on course to record further gains for investors as anxiety about these recent events continues to ease.
Ocean Protocol Price Prediction: Bullish momentum resumes for OCEAN with a 15% ascent underway
Ocean Protocol price (OCEAN) broke out on March 10, soaring to recover most of the ground lost since February. However, the bullish momentum was depleted, halting the uptrend as concerns over European bank Credit Suisse continued mounting. This, among other banking crises and the recent USDC debacle took a toll on the market, affecting even the leading cryptos. Nevertheless, while investors remain worried that the situation could escalate into another fiasco, the altcoin seems to have regained its bullish momentum, and now all signs point to an ascent.
Altcoins Of The Day: Binance Coin and Fantom lead the recovering cryptocurrencies in the market
The crypto market has been exhibiting mixed signals, with the biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, noting a minimal rise while altcoins take the lead. In line with the same, Binance Coin and Fantom stood among the few that pushed to keep the total value of all cryptocurrencies above $1 trillion.
The world of cryptocurrencies is currently surrounded by FUD. While speculation of recovery has kept investors optimistic, the actions of industry players point in the otherwise direction.
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.