- Avalanche price sees a bitter rejection on the topside on Sunday.
- AVAX price sheds near 3% in ASIA PAC session.
- Expect a further dip towards $50 before AVAX price sees a rally kicking off.
Avalanche (AVAX) price is not in good shape, certainly not with the strong rejection bulls got on the topside at the highs on Sunday at $61.62. From that point on, AVAX price has been tanking again, shedding 3% of its value already or $1.7 on intraday trading during the ASIA PAC session. A floor does not look to be present nearby, and although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading oversold, expect to see yet another push lower towards $50.93, which could be the turning point for the downtrend into an uptrend.
AVAX price needs to shed 18% before gaining 50%
Avalanche price is set to drop like a stone as the recovery on Sunday from bulls was a move that got cut short quite quickly with a firm rejection against $61.62, which is a historic pivotal level. Although the RSI is trading below 30 in oversold territory, AVAX price does not have any supportive handles nearby to bounce off, or to at least gather some effort from bulls to overhaul the selling power of bears. It looks as if Avalanche price will first need to look for solid support, before it can spark a turnaround.
AVAX price first needs to dip lower to look for a level where bulls can present a united front, joining forces and generating the volume needed to overtop the selling pressure that currently weighs. Once AVAX price hits $50.93 expect to see a turnaround. That level coincides with the red descending trendline and a pivotal historical level, ideal for a bounce and rally back up towards, first $61.62, and then subsequently $81.
AVAX/USD daily chart
Already this first trading day of the week, a few heavyweight headlines came out of Germany committing to cut its dependency on Russian gas, but on the back of that, Hungary is set to veto that move, possibly adding to more unresolved issues and no new sanctions to come from the EU bloc as division only enlarges its weaknesses. That tail risk is set to grow further as the Russian squeeze on Ukraine persists. Expect the dollar to further gain weight and weigh on AVAX price like gravity on people, pulling price action towards $46.75.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
