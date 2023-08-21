Avalanche, Lido DAO, Space ID to unlock $126 million worth of cliff token unlocks this week

- Avalanche, Lido DAO, and Space ID are set to unlock up to $126 million in total unlocks this week.
- Some tokens will go to community airdrop, project development, marketing, and investor motivation.
- Investors should brace for a potential move, with the ensuing sell-off likely to send AVAX, LDO, and ID prices south.
Several tokens have unlock events scheduled for different days this week, with Avalanche, Lido DAO, and Space ID featuring among the most voluminous. On August 22, 25, and 26, the circulating supply of ID, LDO, and AVAX will increase by 18.49 million, 8.50 million, and 9.54 million tokens, respectively.
Also Read: Arbitrum will unlock $1.2B ARB in March 2024: Token unlocks
AVAX, LDO, ID to unleash $126 million in token unlocks
The circulating supply of Avalanche, Lido DAO, and Space ID are set to increase. The event will be a cliff token unlocks, where a specified amount of tokens are unlocked immediately after a specified period or vesting phase. For the Lido DAO ecosystem, the tokens will go to investors.
Space ID will allocate the tokens towards project development, comprising a community airdrop, an ecosystem fund, the foundation, and marketing. On the other hand, Avalanche will give the tokens to the strategic partners of AVAX, its team, the foundation, and for airdrop purposes.
Potential impact of cliff token unlocks
Once the cliff unlock commences, a significant amount of tokens are paid out, which increases the circulating supply of the tokens rapidly. This creates selling pressure, causing the prices of the involved tokens to fall.
As token unlocks add to the circulating supply, they are bearish in nature. The unleashed tokens come into the circulating supply, causing an increase in selling pressure leading to the value of existing tokens depreciating.
Before the token unlocks, early investors, developers, and other holders can sell their assets while the price is still high. Owing to the speculative nature of the crypto market, market prices tend to rise before the unlock event.
For Space ID, the tokens going toward the ecosystem fund, community airdrop, and the foundation will likely not be sold immediately for a profit. Nevertheless, the marketing and airdrop chunk will likely add to the selling headwinds for ID tokens. On the other hand, Avalanche could indicate a price slump, with tokens going to partners and the airdrop, but those allocated to the foundation and the team may be held for a while. For Lido DAO, tokens will go to investors, meaning chances of seller momentum are high, and LDO could indicate a significant price move to the downside.
AVAX/USDT 1-day chart, LDO/USDT 1-day chart, ID/USDT 1-day chart
Generally, when tokens go towards the treasury or toward project development, the chances of these tokens being kept within the ecosystem are high as the holders are less likely to sell them for profit. Conversely, when the unlocks go to partners, advisors, and early investors, there is a high selling risk because of the significant stake risk involved.
Investors can earn with Avalanche, Lido DAO, and Space ID’s token unlocks by short selling ahead of the unlocks. This could see you profit from falling prices. However, making investment decisions based on your own research is imperative and always advisable.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price rally to $0.60 likely with recovery fueled by developments in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next.
CAKE increasing social dominance after token burn unlikely to catalyze price recovery
Pancake Swap, one of the largest DEXes in the crypto ecosystem, announced the burn of $10.4 million worth of CAKE tokens. While a token burn is typically considered bullish for the asset, in the case of CAKE, reducing its circulating supply is unlikely to catalyze a token's price recovery.
Binance Coin kickstarts its 35% crash liquidating BNB bridge hacker’s position on Venus Protocol
Binance Coin price has produced a weekly candlestick close below the key support level at $221. This development has two major ramifications. The first being that a breakdown of $221 barrier confirms the start of a downtrend for BNB.
Arbitrum price declines as institutional investors shed ARB holdings
Arbitrum is one of the largest Layer 2 chains in the Ethereum ecosystem and the token’s price has been in a downtrend since mid-April 2023. Institutional investors have transferred their ARB tokens to centralized exchanges, gearing up to shed their holdings.
Bitcoin: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.