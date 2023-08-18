Space ID price ready for some action with almost $4 million worth of ID tokens slated for unlocks soon

Share:

Space ID price is down 35% from the monthly high of $0.284 recorded during the first week of August.

After a multi-month downtrend, ID may be ripe for some action, crawling back to $0.223 or slumping further.

On-chain metrics show growing activity, with investors looking to capitalize on the $3.48 million token unlocks event on August 22.

Space ID (ID) price has been on a steady downtrend for several months, recording lower highs and lower lows. With Bitcoin (BTC) consolidating and failing to provide directional bias for weeks, investors shifted to low market cap tokens like ID for action, which explains the oscillatory price action.

Space ID to move soon

Space ID (ID) price may be due for its next move soon, potentially to the upside after the recent breakdown that saw investors lose up to 35% in value. After finding support around the $0.183 level, the token could spring north, drawing toward the $0.223 resistance level, in a move that would constitute a 20% upswing.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is already inclined north, suggesting more bulls are coming to the scene and momentum is rising. Further north, Space ID price could extend to flip the lower boundary of the descending triangle into a support level.

However, for ID to escape the overall bearish outlook, Space ID price must also escape above the upper boundary of the falling triangle at around $0.240 and potentially test the supply zone around the $0.260 level, where sellers abound. This area would be a possible turnaround point for Space ID price.

ID/USDT 1-day chart

On-chain metrics to support the optimistic outlook and why

On-chain metrics from Santiment show that traders have started moving in the ID market. Specifically, the volume of transactions involving the ID token has been on a steady uptrend over the last few days, rising almost 240% from 8.07 million on August 13 to the current 27.6 million.

ID Santiment

Similarly, the number of active addresses on hourly and daily timeframes has been rising, indicating investor interest in the token.

The upcoming Space ID token unlocks event is the most likely reason for renewed investor interest in ID tokens. On August 22, the network will unleash 18.49 million ID tokens to its circulating supply, worth approximately $3.4m.

ID Token Unlocks countdown

Notably, the event will be a cliff rather than a linear unlocks. The tokens will go towards the community airdrop (5.83M), ecosystem fund (2.78M), the foundation (5M), and for marketing purposes (4.88M), totaling 18.49 million tokens to be unleashed.

The chunk going toward project development will stay in the ecosystem and will not be sold immediately for a profit. As project development is a bullish market maker to increase confidence in the project, some investors may want to buy in.

The rest will go to the community, comprising early investors and token holders. This will be on a large stake risk and will therefore create selling pressure, leading to a fall in price after the unlocks.

The ensuing selling pressure could cause a fall in Space ID price, which could see IID lose the current support at $0.183.