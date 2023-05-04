ATOM price gives bears knee-jerk reaction as bulls plan counteroffensive back to $12

- Cosmos price sees a surprise uptick in the ASIA PAC session on Thursday.
- ATOM is primed for another leg higher as bears exit their positions.
- Expect to see an important reentry in the pennant formation with a test at $12 this week.
Cosmos (ATOM) price action has stocked up bulls this week and sees them charging against the bearish force that ran price action from $12 to $10.80 since Monday morning. Bulls are finally waking up and are interested in buying ATOM at the current discount, paring back some losses in the process. Expect to see the knee-jerk reaction from earlier in the ASIA PAC this Thursday to become the first stepping stone that will push Cosmo's price up to $12 again.
Cosmos price could see this week turning flat if bulls can pull it off
Cosmos price saw a substantial leg higher on Thursday in the ASIA PAC session, where bulls finally were able to trigger a substantial move up. With that move, the highs of earlier this week got broken and in the process have triggered quite a few stops from bears. This opens up more room to the upside with less resistance from short-sellers as a two-tiered return could easily bring ATOM back to $12 and have it erase all losses for this week.
ATOM first will face $11.40, which comes in at the green ascending trend line. Breaking above that level means that bulls re-enter the pennant formation that has been playing out on the chart over the longer term. Once above there, the moving averages will be near $11.60, which remains the last challenge before bulls can tick $12 at the upper red trend line of the pennant and book 10% in the process.
ATOM/USD 4H-chart
Downside risk comes in the form of a false bounce and bigger decline, which would bear a 10% drop alongside it. ATOM would still make its way up to $11.40, get a rejection against that green ascending trend line and make a nosedive landing next. If that story plays out, expect the low of this week at $10.80 to be tested and quickly broken with the target at $10.20 –the low of last week – as the end of the line in the decline for now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AVAX price on trajectory to snowball 15% lower as pivotal level comes into view
Avalanche (AVAX) price is sliding again on Wednesday as big brother Bitcoin loses ground this time. The sell-off in Bitcoin weighs on all its siblings, cousins and nephews in the crypto and altcoin space.
SUI mainnet is live, token drops to all-time low of $1.15 in sell-the-news event
The team behind the SUI token announced the launch of the mainnet. The project’s mainnet launch turned into a sell-the-news event and SUI dropped to its all-time low of $1.15. Despite the token’s listing on one of the largest exchanges by trade volume, SUI price nosedived.
Polkadot is treading water and is about to sink another 10%
Polkadot (DOT) price is a bit of an outlier this Wednesday, while several other crypto and altcoins are showing a small turnaround with a bullish undertone. DOT is not showing any of that after bears breached the dams and flooded the area around $5.75. Price action quickly sank lower and is heading toward $5.30.
Polygon and Arbitrum lead cryptos in on-chain activity with spike in active addresses
Polygon and Arbitrum blockchains witnessed a spike in their on-chain activity, in terms of active addresses, compared to April 2023. The increase in active addresses was accompanied by a spike in ARB price over the past thirty days.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.