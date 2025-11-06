TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Aster Price Forecast: ASTER’s V-shaped reversal hits key resistance

  • Aster rebounds to a key resistance trendline, with bulls eyeing a potential breakout rally. 
  • A decline in bearish sentiment among retail derivative traders bolsters Aster’s recovery. 
  • Aster increases utility as collateral with an 80% margin, which could boost the bullish positions in the perpetuals market. 
Aster Price Forecast: ASTER’s V-shaped reversal hits key resistance
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Aster (ASTER) ticks higher by 4% at press time on Thursday, marking its third day of uptrend to challenge a local resistance trendline. A positive shift in retail sentiment, with the utility expansion serving as collateral on its native derivatives trading platform, featuring an 80% margin ratio, could catalyze a trendline breakout rally. 

Aster’s utility update and the shift in retail sentiment 

Aster, a perpetuals-focused Decentralized Exchange (DEX), announced the expansion of its native token, ASTER, as collateral with an 80% margin ratio, which refers to the loan-to-value ratio. With the leverage available on the Aster perpetual, a positive shift is visible in the traders’ sentiment. 

https://x.com/Aster_DEX/status/1986050150067040658

CoinGlass data shows a 5.87% increase in ASTER futures Open Interest (OI) over the last 24 hours, indicating a buildup of long positions. Furthermore, the OI-weighted funding rate stands at -0.0100%, up from -0.0423% earlier in the day, indicating a decline in traders' sentiment to pay a premium for bearish positions. 

ASTER derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass.
ASTER derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass.

Aster’s recovery hits a key resistance trendline

Aster trades above the 100-period Exponential Moving Average on the 4-hour chart, challenging a local resistance trendline, near $1.1500, formed by connecting the swing highs from October 6 and November 2. 

If Aster marks a decisive close above this level, it could confirm an upside breakout of the trendline, extending the rally to the $1.2977 level marked by the October 14 low. 

The technical indicators on the 4-hour chart indicate a steady rise in buying pressure, as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in an uptrend after crossing above the zero line on Wednesday. Furthermore, the upward trend in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reached 60, indicating increasing bullish momentum still below the overbought zone.

ASTER 4-hour price chart.
ASTER 4-hour price chart.

Looking down, if a reversal from the trendline marks a close below the 50-period EMA at $1.0338, the $1.0000 psychological mark and the October 22 low at $0.9304 could act as key support levels. 

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana (SOL) trades above $160 at press time on Wednesday, holding steady after 4% rise on the previous day, underpinned by the broader market recovery. Corroborating with steady institutional demand, the retail demand is resurfacing, suggesting further gains for Solana. 

Official Trump Price Forecast: TRUMP extends rally as whale activity and bullish momentum strengthen

Official Trump Price Forecast: TRUMP extends rally as whale activity and bullish momentum strengthen

Official Trump (TRUMP) price continues its upward trajectory, trading above $8.32 at the time of writing on Thursday, building on a 16% rally from the previous day. On-chain and derivatives data paint a bullish picture as whale accumulation, buy dominance, and positive funding rates strengthen investor confidence.

Top Crypto Gainers: Decred, Internet Computer, and Quant rebound to key resistance levels 

Top Crypto Gainers: Decred, Internet Computer, and Quant rebound to key resistance levels 

Decred (DCR), Internet Computer (ICP), and Quant (QNT) rank as top performers in the last 24 hours with double-digit gains as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers after Tuesday’s correction. Despite the rebound in DCR, ICP, and QNT, the technical outlook remains mixed as the altcoins approach key resistance levels. 

Ethereum could steady its recovery as SOPR metric resets

Ethereum could steady its recovery as SOPR metric resets

Ethereum (ETH) is trading upward, building on the short-term support at $3,350 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following two days of steady declines in the broader cryptocurrency market. Despite the knee-jerk recovery from ETH's weekly low of $3,057, retail demand remains significantly suppressed.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, slipping below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday as macroeconomic headwinds continued to weigh on risk assets.