- Ethereum Classic price rose by 16% last week.
- The volume shows a subtle cue of waning strength during the up trend.
- A hurdle above $ 24.82 would void the bearish potential.
Ethereum Classic price is becoming more of a risk for traders as the digital currency continues to rise unexpectedly. This thesis provokes a devil’s advocate perspective shining a light on what is lacking from the current uptrend move.
Ethereum Classic price shows bravery
Ethereum Classic has displayed applaudable price action throughout January. Last week, the original Ethereum-rivalry token rose by 16%, establishing a new high for the month at $23.90. Now, as markets witness its first consolidation post-surge, the technicals show signs that warrant skepticism of the bullish strength.
Ethereum Classic price currently auctions at $25.23. The uptrend move saw a sparse influx of 14 million dollars worth of transactions, up by just 1.4 million from the week prior. During the previous week, ETC rose 30%. Thus, the influx of transactions is not correlating with price and could be a subtle cue that retail investors are the sole proprietors of the current trend.
It is worth noting that the volume for both weeks is still relatively less than September 5’s weekly influx of 46 million dollars of transactions that catalyzed a 30% rally. Ultimately, the ETC price failed one week later and went on to decline by 48% from $38 to $16 in four months.
ETC/USDT 1-week chart
If the market is still at risk of a downside move, placing an invalidation point above October’s high at $24.82 could lead to a profitable trade idea targeting the origin points of the current rally at $14. ETC could decline by 33% if the bears were to succeed.
This video details how Bitcoin price moves could affect Ethereum Classic price
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
