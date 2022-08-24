- Apecoin price near term primed to pop towards $6 as it remains underpinned.
- APE price still with an overall negative outlook in the longer term.
- Expect to see price action being topped by a few bearish elements nearby.
Apecoin (APE) price action is set to pop a little higher as traders try to eke out those last gains before facing that catalyst on Friday afternoon with the Jackson Hole symposium. And gains are in the prospect with still 48 hours to go, with plenty of upside potential. Traders and investors willing to go for it on Apecoin could still end up with an 18% return before a possible setback could be triggered on Friday afternoon around the US opening bell.
APE price could pop 18% in just 48 hours
Apecoin price looks to be set for a rather downward trajectory as several bearish elements hold the price action within its powers. Nonetheless, there are profits up for grabs for traders aware of what is happening in the markets. With the support level at $5 holding overnight, APE bulls have delivered a signal to the markets that they are taking over the price action over the next hours.
APE price has plenty of room to pop higher with only $5.79, the first semi-mentionable level that could see a rejection, while just a few cents above the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) holds far more importance. Add the descending trend line, and APE is under pressure from a double top near $6. The Relative Strenght Index, which is trading very low, is reason enough for bulls to make that final push higher before Friday afternoon.
APE/USD Daily chart
Risk to the downside comes with investors pulling out their cash from cryptocurrencies and putting it aside in order not to be at risk should the markets implode after the comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell on Jackson Hole. With that cash drain, expect to see APE price slip back below $5 and test $4.27 for support. The biggest risk is that APE price gets run into the ground and falls to $3, with 41% losses from where it is trading currently.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Whales abandon Shiba Inu for this hot altcoin, earn 150% in profits
Chiliz Chain 2.0, a layer-2, has announced the releases of its public testnet, fueling a rally in CHZ price. The Chiliz network upgrade is divided into several phases that have their own significance.
XRP Price Forecast: A high-risk, high-reward edition for the brave souls
XRP price shows a tight consolidation that could potentially indicate an explosive move in the making. Correctly identifying the direction and timing of the breakout could result in massive gains for investors.
MATIC price could double your gains with 2Ps: Patience and Pullback
MATIC price has been on a retracement trail for roughly a week and shows signs that this trend will continue. Patient investors will get a perfect opportunity to long Polygon after a retest of a stable support level.
Axie Infinity Price Prediction: Is a $10 AXS Coin inevitable?
Axiei Infinity price prints a strong 3-day bearish engulfing pattern. AXS price shows a sparse volume profile hiniting that bulls are uninterested. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $19.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.