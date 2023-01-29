- Apecoin price is going through the roof this week as bulls eke out a sixth positive week.
- APE is set to reach its peak in August of 2022.
- The risk in a rejection is that price action tanks back to the 55-day SMA.
Apecoin (APE) price is having one of its best weeks for the year as bulls are pushing price action firmly higher. The risk is that with the several central banks coming out next week, some hawkish comments could trigger a massive headwind for Apecoin price, or a technical rejection could push price action back towards the first descend support. And there lies a problem: the only decent support is over 30% lower.
Apecoin price could see bulls turning into Icarus
Apecoin price sees bulls pushing price action firmly higher this week, eking out a sixth positive week and not letting any hiccup slip into the price action for 2023. All good news and one could wonder why not take part in the price action much quicker. But there is a double risk to the upside as the next couple of weeks is set to be very eventful with big central banks, heavy economic data and geopolitics building up again.
APE could collapse under one of those headwinds or could undergo a technical rejection against $7.42, which was the peak of August 2022. Price action would go in search of support which would not be seen until at least $4.40, near the 55-day Simple Moving Average. The 200-day SMA can not be trusted because last week, in decline, it did not hold support and gave way to bears for pushing price action further down.
APE/USD weekly chart
Traders that want to be part of this rally will have to wait for either support or will need to wait for a breakout trade above $7.42, with the new pivots for February probably further apart, it would make sense to wait for those to see where the next anchor points and support will be found. From previous performances, $10 should be in the cards for February.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
