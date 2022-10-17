- ApeCoin price is back in the buy zone with support at $4.30 solidly in place.
- Selling spree continues, however, APE whales are skeptical of a bear market relief rally.
- Recovery will not come easy due to the robust seller congestion areas at $4.81 and $5.51.
ApeCoin downtrend is slowing down after a sharp descent from highs around $5.20. Support at $4.30 has been tested twice in two months, with APE price likely to have bottomed. A consolidation period may take precedence early this week, but if investors emerge from the sidelines, ApeCoin price could make strong headway above $5.20.
ApeCoin price is back on the drawing board, but where to next?
Buyers immensely populated the area between $4.00 and $4.30 after marking the end of two other downtrends in June and September. With sellers already struggling to crack this support, it seems not inconceivable to conclude that odds are leaning on the bullish side.
The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) dons a bullish outlook based on the eight-hour chart. Traders will start to validate the possibility of a bullish trend reversal as the 12-day EMA (Exponential Moving Average), blue crosses above the 26-day EMA, red. Furthermore, ApeCoin price will gain significant momentum to the upside if the MACD crosses above the mean line.
APE/USD eight-hour chart
ApeCoin fundamentals send mixed signals
ApeCoin is back in the buy zone, as highlighted by on-chain data from Santiment’s MVRV (Market Value Realized Value). Following the recovery in September, the MVRV ratio crossed above the mean line but topped at 21.03%.
A sharp retracement occurred shortly after, with the ratio sliding to -9.92%. Investors tend to sell as the MVRV’s reading lifts above the mean line, which implies an overvalued market. On the other hand, APE is considered undervalued as the ratio drops into the negative region.
As such, a northbound move could gain momentum as APE price consolidates between $4.00 and $4.30. Perhaps investors are hoping to see a sustained uptrend before going all-in, keeping in mind the market is still technically bearish bear market run isn’t over yet.
ApeCoin MVRV ratio
A group of investors holding between 100,000 and 1 million APE tokens may be behind the stubborn downtrend. On-chain data shows that addresses in this cohort hold 3.36% of the network’s total supply, down from 4.1% in June.
ApeCoin Supply Distribution
Overhead pressure will keep mounting on APE price if the selling spree continues. Price recovery will also be a pipe dream, leaving ApeCoin with no option but to search for a floor price further downhill.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
These two things need to happen for Bitcoin price to flip bullish
Bitcoin price shows a continuation of the bear flag setup with no signs of invalidation yet. A daily close above $19,516 will be the first sign of a bullish resurgence. If buyers manage to flip the $20,737 barrier into a support level, it will invalidate the bearish outlook.
LUNA Classic Price Prediction: A second opportunity to short LUNC’s 50% crash
LUNA Classic price continued to slide lower over the weekend but things seem to be turning around this week. As the new week’s Asian session kick-starts, investors can expect a minor rally that will provide a better entry for the ongoing bearish move.
XRP Price: TapJets files amicus brief in favor of payment giant Ripple
Within days of Judge Analisa Torres’ approval of request, Tapjets a private jet charter company filed its amicus curiae brief supporting Ripple’s summary judgment motion against US regulator SEC.
Crypto Twitter’s hunt for the next 1000x altcoin is on
Analysts on crypto Twitter are looking for the next 1000x altcoin and evaluating hordes of DeFi tokens and altcoins. Based on their bullish potential, analysts have picked Quant (QNT), Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and Maker (MKR).
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.