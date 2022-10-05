- ApeCoin price has been enjoying a two-day winning streak since Monday.
- APE price, however, takes a step back and is paring back gains from Tuesday.
- At risk could be a negative weekly close on Friday, with $5 being breached to the downside.
ApeCoin (APE) price has been printing solid gains of over 6% since Monday morning. Traders that respected the $5 marker are currently seeing a nice return. As the week advances, it looks time to get out of that trade and book those profits, however, as dark clouds are gathering with more worrying headlines on the wires that point to another leg of escalation in geopolitical risk.
APE price sees dark clouds gathering over its relief rally
ApeCoin price is on the cusp of ending its two-day relief rally. On Monday, bulls came storming out of the gates and picked up several assets at low prices within or near a substantial supportive level. That trade looks to be coming to an end now as markets are nervous on the back of missile exercises from South Korea and the US in response to the missile launch by North Korea.
Although APE prices and markets have grown accustomed to North Korean missiles, it is the first time that a missile has gotten so close to Japan and even overshot it, and secondly, the US is undertaking joint military exercises with South Korea. It signals to the markets that the next time North Korea does something, the US will respond. For ApeCoin this could mean that price action gets hammered to the downside. In such a scenario, expect a drop to $5 by the end of this week with a possible break lower towards $4.27, where the monthly S1 support level and the low of September come into play.
APE/USD Daily chart
Alternatively, a more bullish forecast would see this as just a short period of profit-taking . In such a scenario, expect to see a return back to $5.34 as the 55-day Simple Moving Average gets challenged. A break to the upside would see the price target rise towards $5.80.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
