Ekta Mourya Ekta Mourya
FXStreet

Analysts wonder whether Bitcoin bottomed out as BTC bears reduce their positions

Cryptos |
  • Over the past 24 hours, 69% of BTC taker flow came from bearish traders reducing their call positions on OKEx.
  • Bitcoin analyst on Twitter admits to taking a break from BTC and trading in altcoins for their volatility in the current cycle.
  • Bitcoin fear and greed index signals extreme fear, bearish sentiment takes over traders across exchanges.

Cryptocurrency market strategist Dave The Wave has projected a Bitcoin pullback to $20,000 in the ongoing correction. On-chain analysts argue that accumulation is on, though BTC price has plunged to $43,000. 

Extreme fear grips Bitcoin traders, the asset continues downward trend

The fear and greed index is considered an indicator of trader sentiment across the cryptocurrency market towards Bitcoin. The indicator is signaling “Extreme Fear” among market participants. 

Historically, excessive fear has resulted in Bitcoin trading well below its intrinsic value, and analysts consider this indicator as a gauge, and predict further correction in the asset’s price. 

Charles Edwards, the founder of Capriole Investments, believes that Bitcoin’s correlation with S&P is strong. As the index has noted a drop, traders’ outlook on Bitcoin has turned bearish, represented by extreme fear in the indicator. 

Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange OKEx recently shared statistics of its Bitcoin options on Twitter. The exchange noted a 69% taker flow from Bitcoin bears, aggressively reducing their positions ahead of an anticipated drop in price. 

OKEx Bitcoin options statistics for September 20

OKEx Bitcoin options statistics for September 20

As bearish sentiment penetrates the market, analysts on crypto Twitter admit to reducing their Bitcoin trading activity and increasing the size of their altcoin positions, owing to the relatively high volatility. 

Dave The Wave, a cryptocurrency analyst and crypto influencer behind the Twitter handle @davthewave, has informed his followers in a recent tweet that he will change his bearish outlook on Bitcoin to bullish within two to three months. 

Until then, the analyst is trading in altcoins. 

Analysts are anticipating a further drop in the asset’s price. Daniel Joe, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader, states that $40,100 is the bottom for Bitcoin. Joe expects BTC price to recover after another $2 billion in market capitalization is wiped out of the asset. 

FXStreet analysts predict a jump in Bitcoin price, set a price target of $51,000 level for the asset. 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

XLM price has nowhere to go but up, as Stellar bulls anticipate 23% gains

XLM price has nowhere to go but up, as Stellar bulls anticipate 23% gains

XLM price sliced through crucial footholds as it collapsed on Sep 20. This downswing has pushed Stellar to a perfect launching platform. XLM price dropped roughly 17% over the past 48H slicing through two crucial barriers and retesting another. 

More Stellar news

Solana continues to capture investor interest despite recent denial of service attack

Solana continues to capture investor interest despite recent denial of service attack

Solana faced a major roadblock last week which witnessed its network go offline for over 17 hours. Despite the outage, SOL continued to gain traction among institutional investors as it recorded inflows of nearly $5 million last week.

More Solana News

AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows

AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows

AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.

More Avax news

Coinbase halts lending program after SEC threatened to sue

Coinbase halts lending program after SEC threatened to sue

Coinbase has decided to cancel its cryptocurrency lending program shortly after the United States Securities & Exchange Commission decided to go after the digital asset firm. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the agency planned to sue Coinbase.

More Cryptocurrencies news

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location