Bitcoin miner are accumulating as the network hash rate continues to recover according to on-chain analytics provider Glassnode.
In its Sept. 20 Week on Chain report, glassnode has stated that miner BTC balances are increasing, with wallets associated with miners having stockpiled 14,000 BTC worth roughly $600 million over the past six and a half months.
The report also noted that the bull markets of 2020 and 2021 have seen miners hold onto a larger portion of their rewards than in previous market cycles. Miners usually sell BTC to cover their expenses including electricity bills and hardware.
Bitcoin miner unspent supply: Glassnode
The trend of miner accumulation continued as the Bitcoin network’s hash rate recovered this past quarter.
Amid speculation regarding a wholesale Chinese miner exodus, Glasnnode reported that Bitcoin’s hashing power had slumped 51% to a local low of 90 Exahashes in late June according to Glassnode.
Network hashing power has recovered 52% from to tag 137 Exahashes according to a seven-day moving average. Hash rate recovery indicates that most mining operations have now relocated and are up and running again.
However, Bitcoin hash rate is currently sitting 34% below its all-time high of 184 Exahashes from May.
Despite the expanding mining treasuries and hash rate recovery, shares in publicly traded mining firms have pulled back as the broader financial markets retrace amid fears that Chinese property giant Evergrande may soon default on its loans.
Riot Blockchain, which has been spending big on building a new data center in Texas and expanding its hashing capacity this year, has suffered a 2.4% slide in the price of its stock since the start of trading Sept. 20.
Competitors Marathon and Hive Blockchain are both down by a more modest 1.5% since Monday morning, while shares in Hut 8 stocks have fallen by 5.4% over the same period - rounding off the performance for each of the “Big Four” North American mining firms.
However, mining stocks have outperformed Bitcoin for the week so far, with BTC tumbling more than 10% to trade at $42,730 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM price has nowhere to go but up, as Stellar bulls anticipate 23% gains
XLM price sliced through crucial footholds as it collapsed on Sep 20. This downswing has pushed Stellar to a perfect launching platform. XLM price dropped roughly 17% over the past 48H slicing through two crucial barriers and retesting another.
Solana continues to capture investor interest despite recent denial of service attack
Solana faced a major roadblock last week which witnessed its network go offline for over 17 hours. Despite the outage, SOL continued to gain traction among institutional investors as it recorded inflows of nearly $5 million last week.
AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows
AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.
Coinbase halts lending program after SEC threatened to sue
Coinbase has decided to cancel its cryptocurrency lending program shortly after the United States Securities & Exchange Commission decided to go after the digital asset firm. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the agency planned to sue Coinbase.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.