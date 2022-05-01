- Algorand has remained focused on the DeFi ecosystem, incentivizing users through yield and accrual.
- Proponents have identified a bearish trend reversal in Algorand and predicted a continuation of the altcoin’s downtrend.
- Algorand foundation recently announced a $300 million fund for the creation and adoption of DeFi.
Algorand is one of the few projects in decentralized finance that has contributed consistently to the development of the ecosystem. Despite ALGO being undervalued, the altcoin has posted losses consistently.
Algorand price fails to make comeback
Algorand has failed to recover from the recent bloodbath in the crypto market. While meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Ethereum-killers like Cardano recovered from the drop, Algorand price ranged below $0.56.
Algorand recently announced a $300 million fund to boost the development of the DeFi ecosystem. ALGO has consistently remained the focus in DeFi since the project offers users the opportunity to earn through yield and accrual. This makes it lucrative for investors and traders in DeFi.
Proponents evaluated the Algorand price trend and concluded that the project is currently undervalued. Algorand price has hidden bullish potential, and analysts predict a rally in ALGO.
David Cox, an analyst and trader, believes Algorand entered 2022 with a price rally, hitting a high of $2.6. However, the altcoin has witnessed a significant rise in profit booking and lost 71% of its market value since it hit its 2022 high.
Algorand price is trading below its 200-day moving average. The altcoin has retraced; however, analysts now have a bearish outlook on Algorand price. The altcoin’s recent downturn could continue, and it will collect liquidity for sustainable growth.
The altcoin has posted 17% losses over the past week as it collects liquidity before a trend reversal. Analysts are awaiting a comeback above $0.68 as the altcoin realizes its full potential.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Therefore, investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
Shiba Inu price consolidates after mixed sentiment from Apple
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price looks heavy in ASIA PAC as investors are again reassessing the situation after the sigh of relief following Facebook’s earnings on Thursday.
Legendary trader predicts Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Ripple, Solana, Cardano and Dogecoin price crash
Peter Brandt is a legendary crypto trader and analyst. Brandt has accurately predicted significant events like the Bitcoin price crash of 2018, and the analyst has observed similar trends in the current market.
Coinbase effect could disappear after STEPN pump and dump, exchange outlines plan of action
One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Coinbase revealed plans to take steps to get rid of information asymmetries that allow users to guess altcoins getting listed on the exchange.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin is likely to slide below $37,699 to collect liquidity before heading higher. BTC has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.