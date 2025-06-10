- Uniswap price approaches a key resistance level at $7.38 which, if overcome, could lead to a potential rally.
- Sui price hovers around $3.37 on Tuesday after finding support around a key level last week.
- On-chain data for UNI and SUI shows Spot Taker CVD and funding rates are positive, signaling buy-side dominance.
Altcoins Uniswap (UNI) and Sui (SUI) are gaining traction this week, showing signs of potential double-digit gains. UNI is approaching a key technical barrier, while SUI has rebounded after testing crucial levels. On-chain data for both altcoins shows that Spot Taker CVD and funding rates are positive, signaling buy-side dominance.
Uniswap and Sui bulls take control of the momentum
CryptoQuant data, as shown in the graph below, highlights buying pressure on UNI and SUI. The Taker CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for both altcoins has been positive and has increased since early May for UNI and since early June for SUI.
This indicator measures the cumulative difference between market buy and sell volumes over a three-month period. When 90-day CVD is positive and increasing, it suggests the Taker Buy Dominant Phase, while a negative and decreasing value indicates the Taker Sell Dominant Phase.
UNI Spot Taker CVD chart. Source: CryptoQuant
Sui Spot Taker CVD chart. Source: CryptoQuantmetrics
Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data for both altcoins also shows that the number of traders betting that the price of UNI and SUI will slide further is lower than that anticipating a price increase. Generally, a positive rate (longs pay shorts) indicates bullish sentiment, while negative (shorts pay longs) indicates bearishness.
The metrics for UNI and SUI read 0.0055% and 0.0071%, respectively, on Tuesday. These positive rates for both altcoins indicate that longs are paying shorts.
UNI funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass
SUI funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI could rally if it closes above the $7.38 resistance level
Uniswap price declined after hitting its technical target of the double-bottom pattern, around $7.38 in mid-May, and found support at the key level of $6.04. UNI has been consolidating between the $6.04 and $7.38 levels for the last 23 days. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it trades 4% higher, nearing its key resistance level at $7.38.
Sideline investors looking for buying opportunities could do so if UNI closes above the $7.38 level on a daily basis. UNI could extend the rally by 16% from the $7.38 level to retest its next daily resistance at $8.63.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 61, above its neutral level and pointing upward, indicating that bullish momentum is gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator showed a bullish crossover on Monday, signaling a buying opportunity and indicating an upward trend ahead.
UNI/USDT daily chart
However, if UNI fails to break above the $7.38 resistance level and faces a correction, it could extend the decline to retest its key support at $6.04.
Sui Price Forecast: SUI price action looks promising
Sui price retested and found support around the key level at $3.05 last week on Thursday and recovered 17.81% until Monday. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it hovers around $3.40.
If Sui continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally to retest its daily resistance level at $3.65. Sideline traders looking to accumulate SUI tokens could do so if it closes above $3.65 on a daily basis; it could extend the rally to retest its next resistance at $4.25.
The RSI on the daily chart is hovering around its neutral level of 50, indicating indecisiveness among traders. For the bullish momentum to be sustained, the RSI must move above its neutral level of 50.
Moreover, the MACD indicator on the daily chart is about to flip a bullish crossover on the daily chart. If the MACD generates a bullish crossover, it will provide a buying signal and indicate an upward trend.
SUI/USDT daily chart
However, if SUI faces a correction, it could extend the decline to retest its key support level at $3.05.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hyperliquid reaches all-time high as open interest surges 34% in June
Hyperliquid rallies to a new all-time high of around $43.00 and retreats slightly afterward. HYPE futures Open Interest soars to $1.89 billion, a 34% increase in June. The recovery of the MFI indicator above the 50 midline indicates elevated interest in HYPE despite prices touching all-time highs.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP mute reaction to US-China trade agreement
The Bitcoin price lowers slightly to near $110,000 as investors digest the outcome of the US-China talks. Ethereum holds above the previous consolidation range, with technical support at $2,700. XRP uptrend slows below $2.33, mirroring a SuperTrend sell signal while maintaining confluence support at $2.26.
Top Meme Coins Price Predictions: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe target new swing highs
Meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) recover sharply this week, overcoming the flash crash on Thursday. With a renewed risk-on sentiment, these top meme coins are projected to extend their bullish trend this week.
XRP usage expands as Guggenheim Treasury issues Digital Commercial Paper on the XRP Ledger
A Digital Commercial Paper under Guggenheim Treasury Services administration is now live on Ripple’s XRP Ledger. The XRP ledger offers faster settlements, lower transaction costs, and 24/7 accessibility, modernizing the commercial paper infrastructure.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.