- Uniswap price hovers around $6.18 on Friday after rallying over 26% the previous day.
- On-chain metrics suggest a bullish picture as UNI’s TVL, open interest, and token volume are rising.
- The technical outlook indicates a bullish breakout, signaling a potential trend reversal and upside momentum.
Uniswap (UNI) price stabilized at around $6.18 on Friday after rallying over 26% the previous day. On-chain metrics, such as UNI’s Total Value Locked (TVL), Open Interest (OI), and token volume, further support the bullish thesis. The technical outlook indicates a bullish breakout, signaling a potential trend reversal and upside momentum.
Uniswap’s on-chain data hints at a rally ahead
Data from crypto intelligence tracker DefiLlama shows that UNI’s TVL increased from $4.05 billion on Tuesday to $4.58 billion on Friday, the highest level since February 24. This increase in TVL indicates growing activity and interest within the Uniswap ecosystem, suggesting that more users are depositing or utilizing assets within UNI-based protocols.
UNI TVL chart. Source: DefiLlama
Another factor bolstering the platform’s bullish outlook is a recent surge in traders’ interest and liquidity on the UNI chain. The daily token volume reached nearly $500 million on Friday, the highest level since February.
UNI Token Volume chart. Source: DefiLama
UNI’s Open Interest further supports the bullish outlook. Coinglass’s data shows that the futures’ OI in UNI at exchanges rose from $240.87 million on Monday to $359 million on Friday, the highest level since February 2. An increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which should contribute to a price increase.
Uni open interest chart. Source: Coinglass
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI breaks above the double-bottom bullish pattern
Uniswap price action found support and bounced after retesting the $4.77 level in early April. It faced rejection around the $6.04 level at the end of April and again found support around the $4.77 level this week. This price action shows the formation of a W-like structure known as a double-bottom pattern that often signals a potential trend reversal favoring the bulls. Moreover, on Thursday, it broke and closed above the neckline at $6.04, confirming the breakout of this bullish pattern. At the time of writing on Friday, it hovers above this neckline level, around $6.20.
The technical target of the double-bottom pattern is often calculated by measuring the pattern's height and projecting it above the neckline, which gives the target at $7.38, nearly 20% from the current trading level at $6.20.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 64, above its neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also showed a bullish crossover on Thursday, giving buying signals and suggesting an upward trend.
UNI/USDT daily chart
However, if UNi breaks and closes below its neckline support at $6.04, it could extend the decline to retest its next support level at $4.77.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network rally halts under $0.80 as traders speculate about upcoming ecosystem announcement
Pi Network’s recent price action sends multiple buy signals, but resistance under $0.80 appears to be capping the uptrend. The Pi Network team teases a major announcement on May 14, fueling speculation and trader interest on the coin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls aim for $105,000 after nearly 10% weekly gains
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $103,000 on Friday after rallying nearly 10% this week. Risk-on sentiment prevails as Trump announced a trade deal with the UK and ahead of the meeting with China this weekend.
Dogecoin price jump above $0.20 triggers $13 million in liquidations
Dogecoin price edges higher after stepping above $0.20 and climbing to trade around $0.21 at the time of writing on Friday. The leading meme coin's uptrend mirrors a broad-based bullish wave in the market, triggered by the trade agreement between the US and the UK on Thursday.
XRP price could hit $3 on $50M SEC settlement
Ripple and the SEC strike a $50 million settlement agreement pending judicial approval. A joint motion in the US District Court aims to lift Ripple’s injunction and release $125M in escrowed penalties.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls aim for $105,000 after nearly 10% weekly gains
Bitcoin (BTC) price is stabilizing around $103,000 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying nearly 10% this week.